Canadian Politician Apologizes After He's Seen Naked During Virtual Meeting: ‘I’m Embarrassed’

A Canadian politician is apologizing for his "honest mistake" after accidentally baring all during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Parliament member Will Amos said in statement on social media that he was not aware his camera was on during the meeting, when other members spotted him fully naked among the tiny boxes of callers.

"I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I'm embarrassed by it," Amos, a 46-year-old lawmaker from Quebec, tweeted in French later Wednesday. "My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog."

"It was an honest mistake and it won't happen again," he wrote.

Amos' nightmare scenario was pointed out by some people during the call — including those who began laughing as it was brought to their attention, according to The Washington Post.

"We have seen a member during question period improperly dressed — that is, unclothed," Claude DeBellefeuille, another Parliament member, pointed out. "So, perhaps remind the members, especially the male members, that suits and ties are appropriate."

DeBellefueillle added: "We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well."

Video of the call then showed House Speaker Anthony Rota, who was at the House of Commons building in Ottawa presiding over the meeting, laughing as he said he must have "missed" what all the commotion was about.

"What I would like to do is to remind the members that when they even are at home, they must be aware that there is a camera and a microphone and they need to be aware of their functioning," Rota said.

Liberal Party Whip Mark Holland said Amos was "utterly mortified," according to Toronto-based CTV News, calling it an "unfortunate circumstance."

"I think it's part of the circumstances of the world we're in right now, where the line between our home and our office place is so blurred and trying to manage that is sometimes challenging," Holland said.

Concern over consent was later raised online because as the image of Amos went viral, even though screens during the meeting were only visible to other lawmakers on the call.

"I am very excited to see which MP, or party, goes to the Canadian public and explains how their non-consensual sharing of an intimate image isn't a violation of the Criminal Code of Canada," tweeted Christopher Parsons, a researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab.

"This is absolutely gross and reprehensible behaviour and should be disciplined," Parsons continued, writing, "It's not a joke. It shouldn't be treated as such."

Some lawmakers teased Amos after he apologized.