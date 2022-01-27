"Thank god for Joe Biden," one caller said, adding that they felt Greene was "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia" — "well, we all have our opinions," one of the show's hosts said

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Earful from Constituents During TV Appearance: 'We All Have Our Opinions'

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021

Polarizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced criticism from some of her own constituents during a Wednesday radio and cable TV appearance, when a caller to the program deemed her "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

The moment came while the Republican lawmaker was participating in a call-in episode of the local TV show Night Talk.

Among the listeners who called in to the program was one who was no fan of the 47-year-old Greene.

"I just want to say, 'Thank god for Joe Biden,' " one caller said, adding that they felt Greene was "an embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

"Well, we all have our opinions," one of the show's hosts said, while Greene simply smiled.

"Amen to that, and I've got mine," the caller replied.

House Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene | Credit: Dustin Chambers/Getty

Elsewhere in the call-in portion of the show, another listener lambasted Greene for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"You all refuse to accept Biden. You refuse to do it," the caller said. "And maybe we didn't like Trump, but he won and so that was it. You all are not — you will not — accept the fact that Joe Biden won. And that is the whole thing."

The caller continued: "You're not going to accept it. You're going to keep on, and keep on, and peck, peck peck. And you're not going to get anything done."

Greene, one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, has previously falsely claimed that the election saw "MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party."

She has also previously said the election was "stolen" from Trump, and alleged that Biden "lost" the election.

No stranger to headlines, Greene has made courting controversy part of her political brand since before being elected in 2020.

Since taking office last January, she has amassed nearly $50,000 in fines for not wearing a face mask on the floor of the House of Representatives. And she's previously been known for perpetuating baseless conspiracy theories on social media, including supportive statements about the far-right "QAnon" movement. (She has since said she regrets those past beliefs.)

Last year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments due to her embrace of conspiracy theories.

Earlier this month, her personal Twitter account was permanently banned after she repeatedly violated the social network's COVID-19 misinformation policy. Her congressional account still remains active.