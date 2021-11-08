A spokesperson says the teacher "is still employed with the school district" and has since "expressed deep remorse"

Calif. Teacher Removed from Class After Telling Students Trump Is Still President, Vaccines Are Dangerous

Officials say a California teacher has been removed from her classroom after a student secretly recorded her spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to students and telling them that Donald Trump was still president.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, the superintendent of the Ventura Unified School District said the teacher "is still employed with the school district" but is no longer working in her middle school history class.

KCBS in Los Angeles first reported on the remarks made by the teacher, who has not been publicly identified.

In a recording taken by a student in October and obtained by the news station, the teacher can be heard making a range of false and bizarre claims about both the presidency and the vaccine.

"If you have a baby at the hospital, they don't want to give it back if you're not vaccinated — this is a complete power control threat," she said in the recording, later adding: "People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now."

At another point in the recording, the teacher repeats unsubstantiated allegations about President Joe Biden's son Hunter, including that he was "doing deals with China and Ukraine and all these places where he was funneling money illegally." (Hunter has not been charged with or accused of any crimes.)

According to local reports, the eighth-grader who recorded the comments did so because, as his mother told KCBS, he was uncomfortable with the remarks.

Once the boy expressed distrust in his own parents, saying that the teacher was "right" and they were "wrong," he shared the recording and his mom alerted the school district.

A district spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that administrators began an investigation once the recording was shared with school and administration officials on Oct. 18.

The spokesperson adds that the teacher's entire class was moved to another room, with a different teacher, while the investigation took place. Later that same week, the Anacapa Middle School administrative team met with district officials about the incident ahead of a week-long fall break.

Upon the return to school on Nov. 1, "the process for taking appropriate action began," the spokesperson says.

The spokesperson says that the teacher has since "expressed deep remorse."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Ventura Superintendent Dr. Roger Rice said: "The Ventura Unified School District does not condone the non-instructionally-related discussion that occurred in the classroom at Anacapa Middle School. Although we cannot disclose information related to individual personnel matters, we can confirm that we have a collective bargaining agreement that outlines the discipline process. We are following that process in this case.