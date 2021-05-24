California Mayor Resigns After 9 Women Allege Sexual Misconduct, Including Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham

Abraham filed a police report in early April against Dominic Foppoli, the former mayor of Windsor, Calif.

A California mayor has resigned after nine women, including former reality TV star Farrah Abraham, accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from rape to unwanted exposure.

Dominic Foppoli announced his resignation as the mayor of Windsor, Calif., on Friday, while also denying the accusations.

Abraham, a former star on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, filed a police report in Palm Beach in early April, The San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

Palm Beach police tell PEOPLE there's "an open and active criminal investigation."

An attorney for Abraham, 29, alleged Foppoli, 39, assaulted her while they were both visiting the area in March.

According to a redacted copy of the police report, the crime is listed as "sexual battery."

"We are glad that the former mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions," Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for Abraham, told PEOPLE. "We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Kuvin added: "Victims of sexual assault have been silent too long, and we should applaud the women who are brave enough to stand up and demand justice."

Kuvin told PEOPLE that Abraham has physical evidence from the incident that she gave to police.

A lawyer for Foppoli did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

In his resignation statement, Foppoli falsely accused Abraham of making her allegation after the Chronicle's initial story was released on April 8. "I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage," he claimed.

Abraham filed the police report on April 2, according to the police records obtained by PEOPLE. And, according to the Chronicle, "Abraham filed her police report three days before Chronicle reporters first contacted Foppoli about their upcoming investigation."

Foppoli is also under investigation by the Sonoma County sheriff's office, in collaboration with California's attorney general's office, according to The Press Democrat.

Eight other women previously alleged sexual assault or misconduct against Foppoli.

The Chronicle first reported four women's accusations in early April, leading to the five other women speaking out.

The Democrat reports one of the women accusing Foppoli of rape is Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who alleges the former mayor drugged her on two occasions last year and forced sex with her.

Lemus told the newspaper in a statement that she was "pleased to hear the news" Friday and said she hopes the town "can begin to heal and move forward."

Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley, another woman who accused Foppoli of sexual misconduct, told the Chronicle he allegedly climbed on top of her in a hotel room six years ago after a night of drinking and exposed himself without her consent.

"His exposure to me was absolutely nonconsensual and unwanted," Hundley told the newspaper.

Hundley welcomed Foppoli's resignation last week with a celebratory Facebook post: "Thank you to the heroic women that stood up and let their stories be heard," she wrote.

Foppoli had refused to resign for more than a month, as calls for him to step down grew.

"It should have happened immediately," tweeted state Sen. Mike McGuire. "He has brought incredible pain & trauma to so many women and dishonor to the Town of Windsor."

Town Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza will fill Foppoli's seat as mayor, after winning a special election on May 4 to fill his vacant seat following Foppoli's vow to "step back" from his role as mayor in mid-April.

"It's just sad that it had to take another allegation for him to finally resign," Reynoza told the Democrat. "But I'm very glad that he's resigning and will save the town a lot of money from having to hold a recall election. I'm ready for our town to move forward and heal."