Caitlyn Jenner Earns 1 Percent of Votes in California Recall Election

Caitlyn Jenner won't be the next governor of California — and doesn't appear to have made much impression on the state's voters.

Running as a Republican candidate in the recall election that ended Tuesday, Jenner received approximately 55,000 votes (or 1.1 percent) out of the 68 percent of ballots reported so far.

By contrast the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Gavin Newsom, has received about 5.8 million votes to keep him in his job and was declared the winner soon after the polls closed. "Tonight I'm humble, grateful," he said.

After the results were in, Jenner told reporters Newsom's win was a "shame": "I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office."

The GOP front-runner, conservative radio host and media personality Larry Elder, led among all of Newsom's opponents with at least 2.3 million votes.

But Jenner, 71, says she's not done with politics, recently telling The Washington Post she won't rule out another run for governor — or perhaps the Senate — and emphasizing that she was a moderate Republican among the 46 names who hoped to unseat Newsom.

"That's one of the things I will continue to fight for in the future: Is the Republican Party being more moderate and more inclusive to people? No matter what happens on this campaign, I will continue that fight," Jenner said in her Post interview published Tuesday before the polls closed. "The Republican Party needs to change and to be honest with you, I'm the poster child for change. A little joke there, but it's what they need to do."

Elder had declined to say whether he would accept the results of the election — instead alluding to evidence-free claims of fraud, echoing former President Donald Trump. (On Tuesday night, Elder struck a different tone, saying, "Let's be gracious in defeat.")

Newsom had repeatedly invoked Trump in urging voters not to replace him with Elder.

"He was kind of the gift that Democrats needed to attack right now and I feel in a lot of ways that [Elder] has only helped Gavin Newsom with this recall," Jenner told the Post this week. "California is really center — maybe center left — and so when Larry got in, we kind of lost that."

Yet on Tuesday, Jenner also began to throw out unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the recall election.

"We need election integrity! It needs to be easy to legally vote and impossible to cheat," she tweeted. "Voting is the bedrock to our democracy. #VoteYesOnTheRecall."

It was the latest example of how Jenner's purported pitch to California's Democratic majority had zigged and zagged while running as a Republican.

She made headlines soon after announcing her campaign when she backed legislation to block transgender girls from sports matching their gender identity.

And after a highly restrictive abortion law was enacted in Texas, Jenner said she both supported women's choice and supported the power of states to make laws.

She told PEOPLE last year that she's "always been more" on the "economically conservative" side. But socially? Jenner maintained that she was "much more progressive."

"I want to see the government out of my face, out of my regulations," she said then.

Partway through her campaign, Jenner paused to film Big Brother VIP in Australia, alongside Omarosa Manigault Newman and others.