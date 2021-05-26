"I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say 'no comment,' address your comment to me," Jenner told CBS

Caitlyn Jenner on Why Her Children Aren't Involved with Her Campaign: 'This Is My Deal'

Caitlyn Jenner explained Wednesday why her children aren't publicly talking about her bid to become the next governor of California.

"I did speak with all my children and I said, 'Hey, I don't want one tweet, I don't want you—this is my deal,' " Jenner, 71, said on CBS This Morning.

"You told them not to be involved?" asked host Anthony Mason.

"Yes," Jenner replied, "Not to be involved whatsoever."

"I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say 'no comment,' address your comment to me," Jenner said.

Caitlyn Jenner Caitlyn Jenner | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A source told PEOPLE last month the famous family wants Jenner "happy," regardless of whether or not they agree with her politics.

"There have always been differing political opinions within the family," the insider said then. "But everyone can agree on one thing: They want Caitlyn to be happy."

Jenner is running to replace current Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a special election expected to be held later this year after a Republican-led effort gathered enough signatures across the state to force a recall vote.

The last time California held a special recall election was 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger ousted then-Gov. Gray Davis.

"I want this job, baby. I'm going to change this state," Jenner told CBS on Wednesday.

kardashian - jenner family Kardashian-Jenner family | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jenner has described herself as "someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative." She is campaigning as an outsider against Newsom — who has vowed to fight — in a state where Republicans don't hold much sway and where polls show she will likely have an uphill battle.

She is running on an anti-tax and anti-regulation platform, arguing she is better equipped than Newsom to lead the state out of the COVID-19 pandemic and address housing issues.

Earlier this month LGBTQ groups denounced Jenner, perhaps the country's most famous transgender athlete, for telling TMZ that "I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school."

The comment had Jenner — who previously broke with Donald Trump over his anti-trans policies — siding with Republicans on a slew of controversial measures being considered across the country.

Jenner told CBS This Morning that she disagrees with the GOP's push to limit transgender individuals' access to healthcare in several states.

"Yes, I think the party's wrong on a lot of ... that's why I'm running as an inclusive candidate, not just as a Republican," she said when asked about the Republican-backed bills.