The Bush Family — Including George W. — Celebrates New Year's Eve with Goofy Glasses

The Bush family’s new year is off to a good start.

As the crew waited to countdown and ring in the new year, the Bush clan sported bright 2019 glasses in a smiling photo. Jenna Bush Hager shared the sweet image on Instagram as she posed alongside her husband, Henry Hager, their daughters Mila and Poppy, and her sister Barbara Bush and her husband Craig Coyne.

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush even joined in on the fun.

“Happiest New Year — 2019 is going to be good!! (PS: does the countdown still count at 8ish?),” Bush Hager, 37, captioned the picture.

In a follow-up post, Bush Hager reflected on 2018 alongside a photo of her family standing by the water.

“Watching the last sunset of 2018…Mila had us each throw a broken shell into the ocean to remember 2018 and make wishes for 2019,” Bush Hager began.

“I thought about the outpouring of love when we needed it most, and memories with love ones who left us this year. I loved Mila’s game of gratitude and hope so I made a resolution to be more child-like and joyful in 2019! Happiest New Year (PS: thanks so much to the nice lady who took this picture—kindness is everywhere!)”

Last year was full of highs and lows for the famous family.

In October, Barbara married Coyne in an intimate secret wedding. Just months later, on Nov. 30, her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died.

Bush’s son, George W. shared his own touching tribute to his father on Instagram at the time.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he wrote alongside a photo of his parents walking towards Marine One together.

The death followed the April passing of George H.W.’s beloved wife Barbara .