Jenna Bush Hager and Her Family Celebrate First Christmas Without George H.W. and Barbara Bush

The Bush family is celebrating their first Christmas without former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush.

On Tuesday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a heartwarming family photo captioned, “Merry Christmas from the Family!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Jenna, 37, can be seen smiling alongside her daughters Margaret, 5, and Poppy Louise, 3, as well as her husband Henry Chase Hager, 40.

Also pictured were Barbara Bush, 37, and her new husband Craig Coyne, whom she married in October in an intimate secret wedding.

Of course, former President George W. Bush was also in the photo with his arms wrapped around his wife of 41 years, Laura Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush Is Laid to Rest Next to Wife Barbara and Daughter Robin

The sweet Instagram photo comes just a few weeks after George H.W. Bush died on Nov. 30. He was 94.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement.

His death came nearly eight months after his beloved wife Barbara died on April 17.

The former commander-in-chief was also a proud father to son Jeb, Marvin, Neil and daughter Dorothy as well as daughter Pauline Robinson, who died of Leukemia as a child.

Since Bush 41’s death, members of his family have shared a number of touching tributes on social media.

RELATED: Sully, George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog, Is Home for the Holidays — and Learning to Bowl!

RELATED: George H.W. Bush’s Five Children Watch as His Casket Leaves Capitol Building for the Final Time

“What a gift that my girls got to know our Grampy,” Jenna wrote on Instagram earlier this month alongside a slideshow of photos with the former president and her daughters.

“What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back.”

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” George W. Bush captioned an Instagram photo of his mother and father walking arm in arm.