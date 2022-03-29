Trudy Busch Valentine shared she is running for office to bring people with differing views together

Busch Beer Heiress Running for Senate Seat in Missouri: 'We Need Something Different'

Trudy Busch Valentine is stepping into the political spotlight.

On Monday, the Busch beer heiress announced she is running for office in Missouri's highly contested US Senate race.

In a campaign video posted Tuesday, Valentine outlined her initiatives and shared she is running for office to bring people with differing views together.

"Across Missouri our communities are strong but our politics are broken. Too often neighbors and families just stop talking to each other and the politicians in Washington continue to divide us even further. Most Missouri families include Democrats, Independents and Republicans. Mine sure does. But it seems we've lost our ability to be understanding and compassionate for each other," she said in the video.

Valentine — who is running as a Democrat — continued, "We have so much more that unites us than divides us. We just need to talk to each other again, exchange ideas with honesty and integrity. That's why I decided to run for the United States Senate. We need something different. We need a new politics. One that puts the good of all people first."

She weighed in on what it was like to grow up on the family's famous estate, Grant's Farm. Valentine also shared details on difficult times in her life including the passing of her husband John Dee Valentine from cancer that left her forced to raise six children alone and her oldest son Matthew Valentine dying from an opioid overdose in 2020.

"Matt's death brought us so much sadness, but his death also reignites the passion in me to make a positive difference for others. This time on a larger scale," she said hinting at her determination to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis.

She is the daughter of late businessman August Busch Jr. who is credited with building Anheuser-Busch Companies and was married to her mother Gertrude "Trudy" Busch.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Valentine has been a major supporter of Democratic politicians and hosted a fundraiser for former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton in 2016 at Grant's Farm.

The news outlet added that former state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of the race and is now supporting Valentine's campaign.