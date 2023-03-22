Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling Among 22 Awarded Medal of Arts by Joe Biden

"You do make the country better, you make it a better place," Biden told the honorees at the National Medal of Arts event in Washington D.C.

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 22, 2023 09:50 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden awards singer Bruce Springsteen a 2021 National Medal of Art during a ceremony
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is honoring the invaluable contribution of American artists.

Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling, and designer Vera Wang at the White House on Tuesday. The medal is typically awarded to artists, singers, authors, humanitarians and others for their contribution to the arts.

"You do make the country better, you make it a better place," Biden told the honorees at the ceremony, reported Associated Press.

The ceremony included a memorable exchange between Biden and Louis-Dreyfus, who famously played a vice president in Veep during the time that Biden held the position in real life. Louis-Dreyfus even joked about Donald Trump and Mike Pence on stage during the 2020 Democratic National Convention where Biden was announced as a democratic presidential nominee.

U.S. President Joe Biden awards actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus a 2021 National Medal of Art during a ceremony
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Wearing a simple short-sleeved black dress, Louis-Dreyfus, 62, threw a look at the president as he moved to place the medal around her neck and then visibly sagged once it was in position, exclaiming "Wow" as she felt the full weight of it, per AP.

Biden also threw in a joke directed at 72-year-old Wang as she accepted her medal, saying he's introduced to the designer's works every time he opens a closet.

"There's all those labels," he said, per NPR. "I know your dresses always look beautiful on my wife, God love her."

He also teased that he would run for a second presidential term while giving a medal to two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and author Colson Whitehead, according to the publication.

"Pretty good, man! I'm kind of looking for back-to- back myself," Biden told Whitehead at the ceremony.

Gladys Knight on stage with United States President Joe Biden during an event for the Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony
Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gladys Knight, 78, wearing a bright pink suit with her hair in an elegant ponytail, hugged Biden when he presented her medal, while Springsteen, 73, donning a simple black suit, was lauded by Biden for "his extraordinary contributions to the American songbook," according to AP.

Kaling, 43, who received the award in a short-sleeved lavender dress that matched the purple ribbon on the medal, could be seen pointing upwards and sent a quick "thank you" in that direction after receiving the honor.

Mindy Kaling on stage with President Joe Biden during an event for the Arts and Humanities Award Ceremony
Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock

She also had some support from her longtime colleague and former partner B.J. Novak, who was photographed applauding her award in a black suit and tie.

The pair, who met while filming The Office in 2004 and dated on and off before ultimately deciding to become friends, were photographed together last week while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

RELATED Video: Mindy Kaling Is a Golden Goddess with Bestie B.J. Novak at 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party

Other guests honored during the National Medal of Arts event included "Feliz Navidad" singer Jose Feliciano, film producer Joan Shigekawa, artist Judith Francisca Baca, poet and author Richard Blanco and writer Walter Isaacson, among several others.

Related Articles
B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Mindy Kaling Is a Golden Goddess with Bestie B.J. Novak at 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party
Rihanna
Every Must-See Outfit Change During the 2023 Oscars Ceremony — from Rihanna to Lady Gaga
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Hits the JUNO Awards Stage in Canada, Plus Simu Liu, Tilda Swinton and More
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Heated PDA Moment in Sexy Coordinating Looks at Oscars 2023
StarTracks
Billie Eilish Gets Cheeky at the 'Swarm' Premiere, Plus Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
What You Didn't See on TV at Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer, Florence Pugh Takes a Selfie and More
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Gets Her Glam on Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Plus Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Pine and More
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Rihanna ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Shows Off Her Bump While Lunching with A$AP Rocky, Plus Pamela Anderson, Chris Pine and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
Julia Garner Halle Bailey
Julia Garner and Halle Bailey Smile Cheek-to-Cheek in L.A., Plus Sarah Jessica Parker in N.Y.C. and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Alicia keys
Alicia Keys Serenades the Crowd in London, Plus Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and More