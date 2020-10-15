Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Be Unveiled in Brooklyn on Her Birthday Next Year

A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that will be unveiled next year in Brooklyn, New York.

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going to be honored in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York, with a bronze statue in her likeness.

The statue is set to be unveiled next year on March 15, 2021, to honor Women’s History Month and Ginsburg’s posthumous 88th birthday, according to a Tuesday press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality. The final statue, which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner," the artists, Gillie and Marc said in a statement. "With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights."

Ginsburg's statue will be placed in front of City Point, a residential and commercial complex in Downtown Brooklyn. The legendary justice — who died on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic cancer — was born and raised in the borough in 1933.

Image zoom A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that will be unveiled next year in Brooklyn, New York. Gillie and Marc

"No one can dispute the towering achievements of this judicial giant and the value of adding her likeness to the landscape of our city," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in his own statement Tuesday. "There is nothing more fitting than to have the sculpture and, one of the most important buildings in our borough, the Brooklyn Municipal Building, named after this beloved trailblazer. We are pleased to champion these tributes to her commitment to justice, Brooklyn birthright, and enduring legacy."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo first announced the that Ginsburg would be honored with a statue in Brooklyn in September, according to ABC News.

"As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," Cuomo said at the time.

The statue is just the latest plan to honor Ginsburg in Brooklyn. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that officials also planned to rename the Brooklyn Municipal Building after her, per USA Today.

Ginsburg was laid to rest on Friday, Sept. 25. Her flag-draped casket was displayed at the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, where she became the first woman and first Jewish person in American history to lie in state.