Brock Pierce, Former Child Actor and Cryptocurrency Entrepreneur, Announces 2020 Presidential Run

Pierce once starred as the son of a sitting president in First Kid, alongside Sinbad

An unusual name — that doesn't start with a K — has thrown his hat into the presidential ring.

On Saturday, child actor-turned-cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce, 39, announced that he will be running in the 2020 presidential race as an independent candidate.

"I've spent my life creating great things from nothing and I can help others do the same," he said in a statement. "Entrepreneurs are essential to the rebuilding of this nation that we love, and I'm running in this race because I know that together we can help build a pathway towards the rebirth of the America we love so much."

Unlike Democratic and Republican candidates, in order to get on the ballot, independent candidates face different requirements in all 50 states, including filing deadlines and signature requirements. Some states may also allow candidates to pay a filing fee in order to get on the ballot.

It is not yet clear how Pierce’s candidacy could affect voters (and recent polling shows there is a smaller share of voters inclined to outside candidates in 2020 compared with the last presidential election).

If Pierce makes it on the ballot in November, he will likely be running against the presumptive Republican and Democratic nominees, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, respectively.

Pierce, who was born in Minnesota, got his first big break in 1992 when he played the 10-year-old version of Emilio Estevez’s character in The Mighty Ducks.

In addition to reprising his role in 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks, he also starred in First Kid (1996) playing the teenage son of the president who gets put under the protection of a Secret Service agent, portrayed by Sinbad.

He also appeared in a number of other roles, including Little Big League (1994) and Three Wishes (1995) before retiring from acting.

Image zoom Brock Pierce and Sinbad in First Kid Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

After stepping away from acting, Pierce turned to cryptocurrency.

He was an early investor in the digital currency Bitcoin and is the Chairman of the Bitcoin foundation, according to his Linkedin page. He is also the co-founder of a number of companies, including EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin, as well as the founder of Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico-based non-profit.

In 2018, he landed a spot on Forbes’ first-ever list of the wealthiest people in cryptocurrency, coming in at No. 9.

Pierce was also named as a defendant in a 2000 lawsuit in regards to his connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, although many of the allegations "were later recanted, and one of the plaintiffs was convicted of fraud," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a previous statement, Pierce said "there was no truth to the allegations" which he described as an "extortion attempt."