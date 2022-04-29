The conservative lawmaker issued a statement revealing he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation

British Lawmaker Suspended Pending Investigation of Claims He Watched Porn in House of Commons Chamber

Conservative British politician Neil Parish was suspended after allegedly getting caught watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons chamber, multiple outlets report.

According to Insider, in an email Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris's office stated the 65-year-old lawmaker will be suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party as an investigation into the alleged incident continues.

On Friday, Parish issued a statement on his website noting he will be fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and has referred himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

"Following recent allegations regarding an MP's use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons," said Parish in an email.

"I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton."

He continued, "I will not be making further comments at this stage."

Neil Parish Credit: Neil Parish/Facebook

Parish is married to Susan Parish and the couple share two children together. Since the 2010 general election, Parish has served as a member of the British parliament.

According to BBC News, the complaint against Parish was made after two of his female colleagues claimed they witnessed him watching porn on his phone as they sat nearby.

BBC News added that if findings by standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, show Parish broke the code of conduct for members of parliament he could face backlash including having to make an "apology to the Commons to suspension or expulsion."

When questioned by BBC News about whether he admitted to the claims, Parish stated that he would wait for Stone's findings to be released before commenting.