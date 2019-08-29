Brit Hume Slams Trump for Criticizing Network: 'Fox News Isn't Supposed to Work for You'

Image zoom Brit Hume, Donald Trump Matthew Cavanaugh/EPA/Shutterstock; Win McNamee/Getty

President Donald Trump has made it no secret that he favors Fox News to other outlets — but a recent Twitter tirade against the network is prompting reminders from its staffers that despite what he may think, Fox isn’t an extension of his administration.

Trump, 73, appeared to have turned on his network of choice via Twitter on Wednesday, as he unleashed an angry pair of tweets criticizing Fox for Sandra Smith’s interview with Democratic National Committee communications director Xochitl Hinojosa.

“Just watched @FoxNews heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, @SandraSmithFox,” he wrote. “Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING! @CNN & @MSNBC are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond).”

He continued with insults to various Fox personalities, including political contributor and former DNC chair Donna Brazile, analyst Juan Williams and anchor Shepard Smith.

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

“Fox hires ‘give Hillary the questions’ @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELSS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!” he wrote. “I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

Trump’s comment about Fox working “for us” struck a nerve with senior political analyst Brit Hume, who fired back on Twitter.

Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you. https://t.co/kQDY4UKv8z — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2019

“Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you,” he wrote.

Hume, 76, later clarified his reasoning as to why Trump believed the network was working for him, writing on Twitter: “Perhaps because, unlike other outlets, we have tried to be fair to him in our news coverage. Best example: we didn’t fall for the Russia conspiracy theory that ended in such a fiasco for other outlets. Plus, some of our opinion hosts support Trump. (Others don’t.)”

Perhaps because, unlike other outlets, we have tried to be fair to him in our news coverage. Best example: we didn’t fall for the Russia conspiracy theory that ended in such a fiasco for other outlets. Plus, some of our opinion hosts support Trump. (Others don’t.) https://t.co/uzALxJEHSN — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2019

Longtime Fox News journalist Carl Cameron, who retired from the network in 2017, also addressed Trump’s comments during an interview with CNN.

“That’s the kind of thing that makes the news department at Fox News, where I worked for a number of years, sick to their stomachs,” he said. “Newspeople don’t like to hear that kind of stuff … Trump is basically challenging the Sean Hannitys of Fox News to beat up on the journalists.”

Trump has long sung the praises of Fox News programs such as Fox and Friends, but has targeted the network before, though without the intensity and frequency he has applied to other outlets, including CNN and the New York Times.

In July, he slammed the Fox News after it released a poll that showed him losing in the polls to Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden.

“@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors!” he wrote in July. “Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me … have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One.”