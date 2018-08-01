Bristol Palin Says She Is Officially Divorced from Dakota Meyer But Is 'Not Ready to Date'

Bristol Palin says she is officially a single woman again.

The mother of three, 27, made the revelation while answering fan questions during a question and answer session on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

When a fan asked her if she was dating, Palin wrote, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date),” beside a photograph of her and her 9-year-old son Tripp at Disneyland.

The new Teen Mom OG star married Dakota Meyer in 2016 and they have two children together, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 14 months.

In February 2018, after less than two years of marriage, Meyer, 30, filed for divorce, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

Bristol Palin/Instagram

However, despite the divorce filing, the couple often posts family photographs and snapshots of each other to their social media accounts, prompting speculation that they would reconcile.

Palin also reflected on getting remarried in her Instagram Q&A, writing, “Honestly (right this SECOND) no… my focus is on God & my kids… a relationship/guy isn’t even close on my radar.”

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin Bristol Palin/Instagram

As for whether she would ever have more children, the mom of three wrote, “I love babies, and love kids but I think I’m done having my own! I’d adopt if I was in the right place for sure.”

Other mothers asked Palin for advice when it came to raising their children without a partner by their side. Palin gave words of wisdom and encouragement writing, “Try your hardest, work hard, don’t search for someone to fill the emptiness you might feel by not being married, it gets easier, read good books, don’t dwell on the past, try to get along with your ex, just look at your kids and be THANKFUL!”

“I’m newly divorced and left with bills… do you ever have anxiety on how you’ll do it all?” one person asked.

RELATED: Bristol Palin’s Husband Dakota Meyer Files for Divorce After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Bristol Palin/Instagram

Bristol Palin/Instagram

“100%… I think you’d have to be just sooo hooked up financially NOT to worry… it’s an intimidating thing… going to be a humbling experience,” Palin answered.

While she may be slightly intimidated by handling her family’s finances on her own, Palin does have a good job.

In late July, Palin confirmed she had joined the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom OG. A spokesperson for MTV also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Palin shared a photo of herself, alongside her three children with a small film crew in the background on Instagram.

Dakota Meyer (left) and Bristol Palin with their children Dakota Meyer/Instagram

RELATED: Bristol Palin Confirms She’s Joining Teen Mom OG: ‘I Look Forward to Sharing My Experiences’

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

The eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, son Tripp, in 2008.