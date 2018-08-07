Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Meyer Says They Divorced Because 'She Wasn't Happy with Me'

Bristol Palin‘s ex-husband Dakota Meyer opened up about his split from the new Teen Mom OG star on social media, Monday, while answering follower questions about divorce.

The Marine and father of 2-year-old Sailor Grace Meyer and 14-month-old Atlee Bay — both from his relationship with Palin — held an “ask me anything” session through his Instagram story on Monday night, where he fielded questions about his divorce and plans for future relationships.

First, a follower asked Meyer, 30, why he and Palin, 27, got divorced, saying that the former couple was “so cute together.”

In response, Meyer wrote, “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

When another fan asked Meyer for clarification on his relationship status — “Are y’all divorced or separated?” — he responded, “Happily divorced.”

He also shared advice for others ending their marriage, writing, “Take it one day at a time and focus on you. Everything is just a moment in time. You can try everything and give the person all you have, and if they don’t choose to see good in you, it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

When another follower questioned if he still wore his wedding ring, he replied with a picture of his bare left hand. Fans also learned from Meyer’s Instagram story that he does not plan to get married again — “Hell no!” he wrote.

Meyer also called his daughters his biggest motivations, further noting that he sees them every other week.

“Both of my girls have got me through so much but Sailor is what turned me into a man and made me not just want to be better but to make the commitment I’d do whatever it took to be the best dad ever,” he wrote.

Palin held a similar Instagram session on Wednesday, Aug. 1, where she revealed that she wasn’t “ready to date” following the pair’s divorce. Palin filed for divorce from Meyer in February, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” She said on Instagram that the divorce is finalized.

Palin is facing another big adventure this year.

In July, Palin confirmed on Instagram that she’d be joining the new season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she wrote.

Palin — the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin — was 17 years old when she welcomed her first child, a boy named Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008.