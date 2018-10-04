Kavanaugh's Yale Roommate Says Judge Lied Under Oath About Never Blacking Out from Drinking

Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale University freshman roommate has spoken out against the controversial Supreme Court nominee once again, saying he lied under oath while testifying against sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford.

During an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday, James Roche said he “knew” Kavanaugh was lying about never blacking out from drinking “because he was my roommate.

“We were in a room together, our beds were 10 feet apart for a couple of months,” Roche said.

Roche, who previously described Kavanaugh to The New Yorker as a “notably heavy” drinker, went on to claim that Kavanaugh “was noticeably heavier in his drinking than other people” on campus.

“I didn’t socialize with Brett but being in the same room where he slept, I saw him when he arrived at home regularly and I saw him in the morning and I can tell you that he would come home and he was incoherent, stumbling,” Roche recalled. “He would throw up, and then in the morning would have a lot of trouble getting out of bed.”

Roche went on to confirm that he had seen Kavanaugh throw up after drinking on more than one occasion, and had also seen him in a state that Roche said he would “consider blackout drunk.” During his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh denied that he had ever blacked out from drinking. He has also denied Ford’s allegation of sexual assault.

Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate tells @andersoncooper that when he heard his Senate testimony he "knew he was lying." "When Brett started saying things about his drinking and his use of certain words, sexually-oriented words, I knew he was lying because he was my roommate." pic.twitter.com/DlRddK2uq4 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 4, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate, Jamie Roche, tells @andersoncooper he has not been contacted by the FBI. Cooper: "So just for the record, you've never been contacted either now or in any past investigation." Roche: "I've never been contacted about Brett by the FBI ever." pic.twitter.com/6kyX0xs15P — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 4, 2018

Roche, who said he wasn’t contacted by the FBI for their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, also revealed that he believes the judge lied under oath about what the words “boofing” and “Devil’s Triangle” meant.

While the Supreme Court nominee testified that the words described drinking games, Roche painted a very different picture.

"I was shocked … those words were commonly used, and they were references to sexual activities" – Jamie Roche, Brett Kavanaugh's freshman Yale roommate, disputes Kavanaugh's definitions of various terms listed in his yearbook https://t.co/06AOyTI8pE pic.twitter.com/q3DXprgjE5 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 4, 2018

“I was shocked when I heard that because those words were commonly used and they were references to sexual activities,” Roche said, adding that he “regularly” heard Kavanaugh and his friends using the words in that context.

In all of his public statements, Roche has also expressed support for Deborah Ramirez, who alleged that Kavanaugh exposed his penis during a party, put it in her face, and “caused her to touch it without her consent,” according to a New Yorker report. Kavanaugh denied the allegation to the publication saying, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen.”

“At the end of the day it feels like there are not enough people who are willing and can credibly say, ‘I know this girl and she didn’t lie and she wouldn’t lie and I can’t see any reason why she would,’ ” Roche continued, explaining why he came forward against Kavanaugh.

Roche stressed that he objects not to Kavanaugh drinking heavily, but to the fact that he has not taken “responsibility” for his actions.

The following is a statement from James Roche, Brett #Kavanaugh’s freshman roommate at Yale. pic.twitter.com/VfHUgPj3cV — Peter Kauffmann (@PeterKauffmann) September 25, 2018

On Wednesday, Roche also penned an op-ed for Slate in which he wrote that Kavanaugh’s “willingness to lie to avoid embarrassment throws doubt on his denials about the larger questions of sexual assault.

“In contrast, I cannot remember ever having a reason to distrust anything, large or small, that I have heard from Debbie,” he continued.

Roche previously released a statement in which he wrote that although he did not remember the alleged sexual assault Ramirez has described, he does remember Kavanaugh “frequently drinking excessively and becoming incoherently drunk.”

In the statement, Roche said he has no political agenda, and concluded, “I have shared this information with a small number of reporters who reached out to me directly because Debbie has a right to be heard and I believe her.”