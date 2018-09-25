Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale Roommate Voices Support for New Accuser Deborah Ramirez: 'I Believe Her'

Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale University roommate has released a statement of support for the embattled Supreme Court nominee’s second accuser, former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez.

In a report published Sunday by The New Yorker, Ramirez, 53, alleged that Kavanaugh, also 53, exposed his penis, put it in her face, “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away” and laughed about it during a dorm-room party while they were freshmen in the 1983-84 school year. Kavanaugh denied the allegation to The New Yorker, saying, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen.”

Now, the judge’s freshman-year roommate, James Roche, has released a statement showing solidarity with Ramirez, while also detailing Kavanaugh’s alleged “notably heavy” drinking habits and troubling behavior.

In a statement released to a handful of reporters Monday night, Roche writes that “although Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became belligerent and aggressive when he was very drunk.”

Though Roche says he does not remember the alleged sexual assault Ramirez has described, he does remember Kavanaugh “frequently drinking excessively and becoming incoherently drunk.”

Roche also described Ramirez as “exceptionally honest, with a trusting manner.”

“Based on my time with Debbie, I believe her to be unusually honest and straightforward and I cannot imagine her making this up,” Roche writes. “Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described.”

Roche said he has no political agenda, and concluded, “I have shared this information with a small number of reporters who reached out to me directly because Debbie has a right to be heard and I believe her.”

Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are both expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Ford, 51, has claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanugh has denied the allegation.