Brett Kavanaugh Will Not Return to Teach at Harvard Law School After Students Call to Bar Him

In addition to losing endorsements and supporters, Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has one less job.

Kavanaugh, who made a fiery testimony in hopes of securing one of the most powerful unelected jobs in government, will not return to teach at Harvard Law School after lecturing for a decade, according to the university’s newspaper The Crimson.

In an email sent to students on Monday, Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole confirmed, “Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.” Kavanaugh, 53, was scheduled to teach a course titled “The Supreme Court since 2005” during the winter 2019 term.

This comes after Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claimed that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes.

Ford gave an emotional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, tearfully saying, “My motivation in coming forward was to be helpful and to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into a serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.”

In addition to Ford, two other women have alleged they were targeted by the judge. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported. A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh, who serves as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has denied all the allegations.

Harvard Law School students previously called for their school to bar Kavanaugh from teaching pending a “full and fair investigation” of his sexual misconduct allegations, according to The Crimson.

“The Undergraduate Council stands in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, and all survivors of sexual violence,” a letter from the student body read. “We also stand with members of Harvard Law School who request a full and fair investigation into allegations against Judge Kavanaugh before he is allowed back on campus to teach.”

Following the multiple allegations, the American Bar Association called for postponing a vote of Kavanaugh’s nomination until sexual assault and misconduct allegations made by Ford and others was investigated by the FBI. In addition, the dean of Kavanaugh’s alma mater, Yale Law School, joined the ABA in calling for the investigation.

And America magazine, the publication of the Jesuit religious order in the U.S., withdrew its endorsement of Kavanaugh, who was educated by Jesuits at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland. The nomination was “no longer in the best interests of the country,” according to America‘s editors.

On Friday, Trump said that he ordered the FBI to look into the allegations but that he would restrict the investigation to one week. “I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” he said in a statement.

The investigation began after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona dramatically asked Senate leadership to delay the full vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for an FBI probe.

In his testimony, Kavanaugh continued to deny the allegations, saying, “This is a circus,” and “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

He concluded his testimony with the declaration: “I ask you to judge me by the standard that you would want applied to your father, your husband, your brother or your son. My family and I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford or her family. But I swear today under oath, before the Senate and the nation, before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge.”

