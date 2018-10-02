Brett Kavanaugh Questioned by Police About a Bloody Bar Fight After a UB40 Concert in 1985: Report

Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly questioned by local authorities after he and some of his Yale classmates were involved in a bar fight in 1985.

On Monday, the New York Times published a 1985 police report that showed the Supreme Court nominee was spoken to by New Haven Police after an altercation at a college bar.

According to the Times, the report alleges a 21-year-old man was hit by a glass thrown by Kavanaugh’s friend Chris Dudley — a Yale basketball player — which caused “bleeding from the right ear” that required hospital treatment.

Kavanaugh was accused of playing a role in the fight as he allegedly threw ice on the man, the police report says according to the Times.

Although the document indicates that it was classified as an “assault,” Kavanaugh, now 53, was not arrested from the incident and it does not appear that anyone else was charged. Dudley later denied the accusation of throwing a glass while Kavanaugh did not want to specify “if he threw the ice or not,” the publication reports.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate, Charles “Chad” Ludington — who recently released a statement accusing Kavanaugh of lying about his drinking habits — said he was at the bar that night and told the Times that the altercation happened after a UB40 concert on Sept. 25.

Ludington told the publication he and the judge were with a group of friends at the bar when they spotted a man they thought resembled Ali Campbell, the lead singer of UB40. While trying to determine whether or not it was him, the man noticed and took offense, Lundington added.

Kavanaugh responded by cursing at the bar patron and then “threw his beer at the guy,” Ludington told the Times. A physical altercation broke out.

“I then tried to pull Chris [Dudley] back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back,” he said to the publication. “I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”

Ali Campbell of UB40 Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Matt Damon Mocks Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday Night Live: ‘I’m a Keg-Is-Half-Full Kind of Guy’

Ludington’s recollection of the events come just a day after his piece refuting Kavanaugh’s description of drinking was published by The New York Times.

“In recent days I have become deeply troubled by what has been a blatant mischaracterization by Brett himself of his drinking at Yale,” Ludington wrote.

“For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker,” Ludington continued. “I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him. On many occasions, I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer.”

RELATED: Who Is Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s Friend & Man Accused of Being Present During Alleged Sexual Assault?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh Submits His 1982 Calendar as Evidence Against Sexual Assault Allegations

At his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Kavanaugh denied that he ever blacked out from alcohol.

“I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did,” he said in his opening testimony. “Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

FBI is currently conducting a week-long investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. The investigation began after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona dramatically asked Senate leadership to delay the full vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for an FBI probe.

RELATED VIDEO: Comparisons of Kavanaugh Hearings to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Send Internet into Overdrive

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported.

A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.