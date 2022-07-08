Brett Kavanaugh Had to Leave Out the Back of a D.C. Morton's Steakhouse After Protestors Showed Up

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh attends his ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave Morton's Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. through the back door after protesters arrived to confront him.

On Wednesday, an organizing group called Shutdown DC posted to Twitter that it had received a tip that Kavanaugh was out to dinner in the city and encouraged people to message them in order to receive the location and confront the justice. About one hour later, the group posted again and said they were told Kavanaugh "snuck out the back with his security detail."

"@mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women," the group wrote, in reference to Kavanaugh's part in the Supreme Court's June 24 overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which enabled individual states to make its own laws regarding abortion procedures.

On Friday, Politico confirmed the group's account of confronting Kavanaugh at Morton's Washington, D.C. location. Protestors arrived in front of the restaurant and called its manager to tell the restaurant to kick Kavanaugh out before the Supreme Court justice ultimately left, according to Politico.

"Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant," a Morton's spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Politico.

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner," the statement continued. "There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."

A source told Politico that Kavanaugh did not actually see or hear the protestors in question during his dinner at Morton's, though he did reportedly leave the restaurant before dessert.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the incident. The court had no statement to make on Kavanaugh's behalf, according to Politico's reporting.

On Friday, Shutdown DC made light of Morton's comments on the incident on Twitter, asking internet users to upload "a dramatic reading" of the restaurant's statement on TikTok.

"Best costume/setting wins," the group wrote.

The incident happened just days after SCOTUS Marshal Gail Curley sent letters to officials in Maryland and Virginia over the weekend calling on them to "enforce" state and local laws that "prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices," according to NPR.