Watch Brett Kavanaugh Joke in 2015: 'What Happens at Georgetown Prep Stays at Georgetown Prep'

As Brett Kavanaugh prepares to testify before the Senate Monday about a sexual misconduct allegation, an old joke he made about his high school days is resurfacing.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, of pinning her down to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s. Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, will also testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

In a 2015 speech at the Catholic University of America’s law school, Kavanaugh, now 53, said that he and some friends “had a good saying that we’ve held firm to, to this day, as the dean was reminding me before the talk, which is, ‘What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.’

“That’s been a good thing for all of us, I think,” he added to laughter from the crowd.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted a video of the moment on Tuesday, writing, “I can’t imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice?”

Ford, who wrote a letter about the alleged incident to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in July, also told The Washington Post that Kavanaugh covered her mouth when she started to scream. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford said that she managed to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, who she said was in the room at the time, jumped on them. Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has “no memory of the alleged incident” and does not want to testify.

“Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” Judge said in a statement to the committee.

According to CNBC, Kavanaugh said in a statement on Monday, “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.”

Ford’s lawyers said that she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation before she testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to CNN.

Trump defended Kavanaugh against the allegation on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

“Really, they’re hurting somebody’s life,” Trump said. “I think it’s a very unfair thing what’s going on.”

The president has also said that Ford and Kavanaugh should testify.

“I really want to see her,” Trump commented. “I really would want to see what she has to say.

“If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that’ll be very interesting,” he added.