Brett Kavanaugh Claims He 'Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone,' Was a Virgin 'in High School'

Brett Kavanaugh is denying the sexual misconduct claim brought against him.

During an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Monday, the Supreme Court Nominee Judge spoke out against Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of pinning her down to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s.

Explaining that he was a virgin “in high school or for many years thereafter,” Kavanaugh, 53, recalled: “I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. The girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.”

“Through all these years that were in question, you were a virgin?” MacCallum asked before Kavanaugh replied, “That’s correct,” adding that he did not have sex until “many years after.”

“I was not at the party described. I was not anywhere or any place described resembling that in the summer of 1982. The other people who alleged to be there don’t say anything like that,” he said. “The woman who alleged to be there, who’s her friend, said she doesn’t know me and doesn’t recall ever being at a party with me in her life.”

Kavanaugh has previously denied the allegation, but Ford — a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University — is reportedly negotiating the terms under which she would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

“The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” he told MacCallum.

Kavanaugh also said he’s “not going anywhere” in the confirmation process to become a justice despite facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I’m telling the truth I know my lifelong record and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people,” he shared.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity my lifelong record. My lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere,” Kavanaugh said.

Ford first wrote a letter about the alleged incident to Sen. Dianne Feinstein in July.

Ford has claimed that Kavanaugh “held her down” and “attempted to force himself on her” at a party while they were both students in high school. Kavanaugh had been drinking at the time of the incident, she alleged. To drown out the sound of her protests, she claimed that he turned up music in the room they were in.

Kavanaugh has “categorically and unequivocally” denied the woman’s allegations, telling The New Yorker, “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The White House went on to claim that the letter was merely an “11th-hour attempt to delay” Kavanaugh’s nomination, according to a statement provided to PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, The New Yorker reported on allegations by Deborah Ramirez, a woman who attended Yale with Kavanaugh and claims he “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh released a statement in response to Ramirez’s allegations, saying, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

Also during the MacCallum interview on Monday, Kavanaugh addressed Ramirez’s allegation. “I never did any such thing. The other people alleged to be there don’t recall any such thing. If such a thing had happened, it would have been the talk of campus,” he said. “The women I knew in college and the men I knew says it’s inconceivable that I could’ve done such a thing.”

