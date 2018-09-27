Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing two more sexual misconduct allegations.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is inquiring about an allegation of misconduct against Kavanaugh, 53, from 1998, according to an interview transcript released Wednesday evening and first reported by NBC News.

On Sept. 22, an anonymous woman sent a complaint to Sen. Cory Gardner’s office alleging that Kavanaugh shoved a woman “up against the wall very aggressively and sexually” after leaving a bar where they had been drinking. Republican Senate investigators asked Kavanaugh about the new complaint which he denied, saying, “We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”

The fourth misconduct claim is the most recent incident as the three previous claims allegedly occurred when he was in high school and college.

In addition, Senate staffers asked Kavanaugh about a fifth accusation that allegedly occurred in 1985 on a boat in Rhode Island.

On Sept. 24, a man, whose name was undisclosed, called Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s office about allegations “concerning a rape on a boat in August of 1985,” according to the transcript, which also described the vessel as a 36-foot maroon and white boat in a Newport harbor. “A close acquaintance was sexually assaulted by two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark.”

Julie Swetnick; Brett Kavanaugh Michael Avenatti/Twitter; Getty

Kavanaugh denied the fifth misconduct claim. “I was not in Newport, haven’t been on a boat in Newport. Not with Mark Judge on a boat, nor all those three things combined. This is just completely made up, or at least not me. I don’t know what they’re referring to,” he said, according to the transcript.

Christine Blasey Ford was the first woman to come forward. She accused Kavanaugh of pinning her down to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in the early 1980s in an interview with The Washington Post.

Then on Sunday, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by a second woman. Deborah Ramirez 53, told The New Yorker that when she and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale University, he allegedly exposed his penis, put it in her face and “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual assault. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he said, “I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. The girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.”

On Wednesday, a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, claimed that Kavanaugh attended a high school party at which she was allegedly gang-raped, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti’s tweet. She does not allege in the affidavit that Kavanaugh raped her, or that he raped anyone else. She also claimed she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh “to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ by a train of numerous boys.”

Kavanaugh denied Swetnick’s allegations in a statement on Wednesday, saying, “This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Donald Trump; Brett Kavanaugh Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The transcript also stated Kavanaugh’s comments on all the accusations that have emerged thus far.

“This is crazy town. It’s a smear campaign. [The allegations] are just absurd and outrageous, coordinated perhaps. I don’t know. Twilight zone. And I don’t — you know, it’s just outrageous,” he said. “It’s trying to take me down, trying to take down my family. It’s bad — it’s doing damage to the Supreme Court. It’s doing damage to the country. It’s doing damage to this process. It’s become a total feeding frenzy, you know? Just unbelievable.”

Kavanaugh and Ford are both expected to testify about the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Donald Trump defended his SCOTUS nominee.

“This is one of the highest quality people that I’ve ever met. These are all false to me, all false accusations in certain cases … I can only say that what they’ve done to this man is incredible,” the president said during the 81-minute solo press conference.

Describing Kavanaugh as “an absolute gem” who has been treated “very unfairly,” Trump called the Democrats’ handling of the Kavanaugh accusations a “big con job.”

But when asked if he believes Kavanaugh’s accusers are “liars,” Trump responded, “I can’t tell you if they’re liars because I have to hear from them. I’m going to see what’s said, it’s possible that they can be convincing.”

Trump added, “Does it affect me? Absolutely. …. When you say does it affect me in terms of my thinking with respect to Judge Kavanaugh, absolutely. … You know what? I could be persuaded. I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

And asked if would potentially withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination, Trump said: “If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yeah, sure.”