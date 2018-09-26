Brett Kavanaugh Submits His 1982 Calendar as Evidence Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Brett Kavanaugh‘s lawyers submitted several pages of his personal calendar from 1982 to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday as part of their defense against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault, USA Today reports.

The calendar spans May to August 1982. Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her by pinning her to a bed, groping her and trying to remove her clothes at a high school party in approximately 1982. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Photos of the calendar published by CNN show entries including “CUT OUR LAWN,” “PROM,” “FATHER-SON DINNER,” “EXAMS” and “BEACH WEEK.” The calendar also indicates that President Donald Trump‘s embattled Supreme Court nominee was invited to parties, had interviews for Brown and Yale, was grounded on some days, saw Rocky III and Grease II and attended basketball and football camps over the summer.

Brett Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar Senate Judiciary Committee

Kavanaugh and Ford are both expected to testify about the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Ford has sent declarations to the Senate Judiciary Committee from four people, including her husband, Russell, who attest that she told them about the alleged assault, USA Today reported.

On Sunday, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by a second woman. Deborah Ramirez 53, told The New Yorker that when she and Kavanaugh were freshmen at Yale University, he allegedly exposed his penis, put it in her face and “caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations of sexual assault. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he said, “I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. The girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.”

On Wednesday, a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, claimed that Kavanaugh attended a high school party at which she was allegedly gang raped, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti’s tweet. She does not allege in the affidavit that Kavanaugh raped her, or that he raped anyone else. She also claimed she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh “to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be ‘gang raped’ by a train of numerous boys.”

Kavanaugh denied Swetnick’s allegations in a statement on Wednesday, saying, “This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

BREAKING: @JudiciaryDems are requesting President Trump immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh or direct the FBI to thoroughly investigate the multiple allegations of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/iGF9MbdvCD — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 26, 2018

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent out a tweet calling on Trump to withdraw his nomination of Kavanaugh.

“@JudiciaryDems are requesting President Trump immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh or direct the FBI to thoroughly investigate the multiple allegations of sexual assault,” she wrote.