Meghan McCain's Husband to Speak at Funeral for Fox News' Bre Payton After Her Sudden Death at 26

Meghan McCain’s husband will honor conservative writer Bre Payton at a funeral service later this month.

Payton, a Fox News commentator and writer for The Federalist, died last month following a sudden illness. She was 26.

“This is not the news I wanted to be sharing to begin the New Year, but it must be done,” Ben Domenech — who founded The Federalist, an online magazine — wrote on his private Instagram account on Saturday.

Domenech shared that a private “family funeral for our beautiful colleague and friend” is set for Saturday in California, while a “Memorial Service for all others will take place in Washington DC at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday the 19th,” where her boyfriend, Ryan Colby, and Domenech will speak.

Domenech added that there would be another service at her alma mater, Patrick Henry College, “the following weekend.”

Concluding the post, he wrote, “I hope all Bre’s east coast friends can plan to join us on the 19th to say goodbye to the young woman who gave us so much grace and joy in her brief time with us. Miss you kid.”

The funeral plans were shared alongside a photo of Payton posing in front of some freshly made pasta while holding up a noodle with one hand and carrying a glass of red wine in the other.

Domenech, 37, previously shared the photo on his Twitter account earlier this week, writing “Miss you kid.”

McCain, 34 — who previously mourned Payton’s death, calling her a “wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman” — showed her support by liking the post.

The Federalist confirmed Payton’s death on Dec. 28.

“Bre Payton, our beloved staff writer for The Federalist, passed away on Friday in San Diego, California, following a sudden illness,” the online magazine wrote in a statement published on their website.

On the morning of Dec. 28, politician and friend Morgan Murtaugh revealed that she had found Payton unconscious.

“24 hours ago I found my friend unconscious and called 911. She’s been in a coma since and really needs a miracle right now. Please if you’re religious at all, send prayers this way. We really need them,” Murtaugh tweeted.

Murtaugh later wrote to her followers that “Bre has passed.”

Payton was battling H1N1, also known as swine flu, and meningitis, Murtaugh shared on Twitter, according to CBS News.

However, “The doctor doesn’t actually know … what caused all of it, and we may never know,” her father George told Inside Edition.

Following the news of her death, a number of political figures expressed their sympathy on social media, including McCain.

“Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less vibrant without her— in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness,” tweeted The View co-host, who lost her father Sen. John McCain to cancer in August.

Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for @Bre_payton and her family. We are less without her – in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness. https://t.co/K5nfRiB7gy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 28, 2018

Payton graduated from Patrick Henry College in 2015 with a degree in journalism, according to The Federalist.

She joined the news outlet shortly after and quickly moved up to a political commentator featured on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Channel and OANN.

The young journalist is survived by her parents George and Cindy Payton as well as her siblings James, Jack, Christina and Cheekie.