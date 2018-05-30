Boy Whose School Shooting Question Left Sarah Sanders Choking Back Tears Says 'I'm Glad I Did It'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was brought to the verge of tears Wednesday by a teen reporter who asked her a simple question that seemed to catch her off-guard at the end of a contentious press briefing with the grownup press: What is President Donald Trump‘s administration was doing to prevent school shootings?

Benjamin Choucroun, 13, was at the White House to cover the president’s fitness event as a TIME for Kids reporter on the South Lawn. He tells PEOPLE curiosity drew him into the West Wing press briefing room when he and his dad walked by just before Sanders’ briefing started. After fielding nearly 20 minutes of sometimes combative questions—about the president’s imperiled summit with North Korea, Trump’s tweet on Roseanne Barr, and more—Sanders called on the newcomer in the room.

“And the young colleague in the back?” Sanders said.

The boy, who goes by Benje, explained to Sanders that his school had recently undergone a lockdown drill.

“One thing that affects mine and other students’ mental health is the worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school,” he said. “Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

A young reporter with Time for Kids asks Sarah Sanders about school shootings: "Can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" The White House press secretary chokes up as she answers. https://t.co/jvlnrD1bkJ pic.twitter.com/Yit9s1jZ5l — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2018

Sanders, who has three children, choked back tears as she responded with, “I think that as a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe. So I’m sorry that you feel that way.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Benjamin Choucroun, Sarah Huckabee Sanders CNN (2)

“This administration takes it seriously,” she continued. “And the School Safety Commission that the President convened is meeting this week, again, an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off.”

Choucroun spoke to PEOPLE after the briefing and said he was initially “nervous” about asking the question “because I knew that these press conferences were a big deal and Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a big deal.”

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Michelle Wolf Roasted Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents Dinner

The teenager said he “was surprised that she got emotional,” but that he wouldn’t have changed it because “it made me feel like I was drawing attention to the issue.”

“I’m glad I did it because school shootings, as we saw in Santa Fe, are something that needs to be stopped,” Choucroun said. “And I’m happy that I raised awareness to the issue.”

His question comes after a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas earlier this month. The attack was preceded by another mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A total of 17 people were killed.