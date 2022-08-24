'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Vying for a Seat on the West Hollywood City Council

The actor announced he is running "because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them"

By
Published on August 24, 2022 11:00 AM
ben savage
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ben Savage is reentering the world of politics. The Boy Meets World alum, 41, has announced that he is running for a seat on the city council of West Hollywood, California.

"I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them," Savage wrote on his campaign website.

He continued, "We need new leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues."

The actor, a West Hollywood resident for 18 years, said he has also decided to throw his hat into the ring because "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading."

"WeHo has a hard-working, vibrant workforce, a thriving small and local business community, and endless opportunities for investment and growth," he said.

Savage's interest in politics is not new. While at Stanford University in 2003, he interned for Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, according to a Rolling Stone interview that coincided with the 2014 premiere of the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.

Meanwhile, the star's news comes on the heels of some family drama.

Fred Savage on The Conners
Eric McCandless via Getty

Savage's older brother, The Wonder Years alum Fred Savage, is facing increased scrutiny about his behavior after dark new details surrounding his abrupt firing from ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years are surfacing.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter published accounts of six female crew members alleging sexual harassment by Fred, 46. The story details the series of events leading up to the women sending a complaint to Disney and speaking to a human resources executive about their concerns with Fred's behavior toward women on set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per the report, the group of women are claiming they "saw two very different sides of [Fred] Savage: a charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego." They also claim he "could flip to the latter persona in an instant and in such moments, one says, 'His eyes would go dead.'" But one woman said he never behaved this way in front of actors or executives, who would only "see his absolute perfect, best face."

Despite the firing, Fred has denied wrongdoing. "While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many," he said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person."

Related Articles
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Fred Savage on The Conners
Fred Savage Was 'Quick to Anger' While Directing on TV Show Sets: Sources
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's spokesperson Lis Smith speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign
Political Hotshot Lis Smith Talks Women in Politics, Democrats' Future and the Secret to Buttigieg's Success
fredsavage
Fred Savage Fired as Director and EP of 'The Wonder Years' for Alleged 'Inappropriate Conduct'
Janelle Monae Named as Grand Marshall Icon of WeHo Pride Parade, JoJo Siwa to be Honored as WeHo Pride’s Next Gen Icon
Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa Set to Headline WeHo Pride Parade: 'Our Amazing Icons'
Wonder Years, Fred Savage
'Wonder Years' Executive Producer Discusses Fred Savage's 'Heartbreaking' Exit: 'The Show Will Go On'
Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation of June 8 as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas
Katy Perry Is Honored in Vegas, Plus Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana DeBose & Zendaya and More
Dua Lipa performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival
Dua Lipa Defies Gravity in Spain, Plus Naomi Watts, MGK & Megan Fox, Gwen Stefani and More
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Former Disney Exec Predicts Johnny Depp Will Return to 'Pirates' Post-Verdict: 'There Is Huge Appetite'
Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas 5th Edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Cagliari, Italy - 09 Jun 2022
Justin Hartley Steps Out in Italy, Plus Doja Cat, Busy Philipps, Tyra Banks and More
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Tom Pelphrey attends the Netflix's "Ozark" Season 4 Premiere on April 21, 2022 in New York City
What to Know About 'Ozark' Actor Tom Pelphrey, Who Is Dating Kaley Cuoco
Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn Continues to Face Criticism Amid String of Controversies