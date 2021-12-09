"Both mother and daughter are doing very well," a spokeswoman said of the baby girl's arrival in London on Thursday

Boris Johnson and Wife Welcome Daughter as Prime Minister Takes Heat for Holiday Party During COVID Lockdown

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed a healthy baby girl born Thursday at a London hospital.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well," a spokeswoman said, adding that the couple wanted to thank doctors for their care and support.

The couple, who married in a surprise ceremony at London's Westminster Cathedral in May, already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who will turn 2 in April.

The prime minister has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. In September, he acknowledged for the first time that he was already a father of six before the latest arrival in the Johnson household. In 2010, Boris was said to have allegedly fathered a child during an extramarital affair but its existence remained a controversy as well as a mystery in British political circles for years.

When the prime minister's wife, a former Conservative Party spokesperson, announced her pregnancy in July, Johnson said she was hoping for a "rainbow baby," indicating that she had recently had a miscarriage, which she said left her "heartbroken."

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves," she said at the time.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Credit: Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty

The couple's first child was born weeks after he was discharged from St. Thomas' Hospital in London, where he spent 10 days receiving treatment for a COVID-19 infection.

Johnson recently announced new coronavirus restrictions for the U.K. — including proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test to enter some venues and the use of masks indoors —in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, he's taking significant heat in his country for an alleged party held at No. 10 Downing Street before Christmas last year while pandemic lockdowns were in place.

Boris Johnson Credit: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty

The BBC reported that staffers drank, ate and played party games until after midnight on Dec. 18, according to a source, when indoor gatherings of two or more people were banned.

Johnson had said he was assured there was no party and that COVID rules were followed, but leaked video of aides laughing and joking about how to spin the gathering during a mock press conference led to the resignation of a top advisor.

Allegra Stratton, a senior press aide who appeared in the video, resigned in tears, delivering a message outside her home earlier this week. She apologized and said her comments in the leaked video "seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey."