Boris Johnson Faces Calls to Resign After Admitting He Attended Office Party During U.K. COVID Lockdown

"With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside," Johnson told the British Parliament on Wednesday

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized amid multiple calls to resign after admitting spending 25 minutes at a "bring your own booze" party in his Downing Street offices at the height of the U.K.'s first COVID-19 lockdown.

The gathering, which was first revealed by ITV News on Monday, took place in the garden of Johnson's Downing Street offices in central London on May 20, 2020. At the time people in England were restricted to meeting just one person in an outdoor setting, with many unable to visit sick or dying loved ones as a result.

It was organized by his office manager, Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, via an e-mail which invited 100 members of the Downing Street staff to "some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden" following "an incredibly busy period".

"We thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather," the e-mail added. "Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

Speaking in front of an angry British Parliament on Wednesday, Johnson, 57, repeatedly apologized for attending, saying that he "believed implicitly that this was a work event" to "thank groups of staff" for their hard work on the U.K. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside," Johnson added. "I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognized that — even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance — there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way."

Still, the prime minister stopped short of explicitly admitting to having broken any regulations.

In response, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer made reference to seven other parties that are alleged to have taken place at Downing Street during the U.K.'s various lockdown periods. These events are now the subject of a formal inquiry headed by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is expected to file her report in the next couple of weeks.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

"There we have it," said Starmer amid loud scenes in the British Parliament. "After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.

"His defense...that he didn't realize he was at a party is so ridiculous that it's actually offensive to the British public.

"He's finally been forced to admit what everyone knew: that when the whole country was locked down, he was hosting boozing parties in Downing Street. Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?"

In response, Johnson said that the British public were justified in feeling "rage" at the thought "that people in Downing Street were not following those rules," having "made huge sacrifices throughout this pandemic."

"I regret the way the event I have described was handled," he added. "I bitterly regret it. And wish that we could have done things differently."

Boris Johnson

In all Johnson faced eight separate calls to resign by opposition MPs on Wednesday. He repeatedly responded that Parliament should wait to see the findings of Sue Gray's report before any judgment is passed on his administration's behavior.

Until then, Johnson will have to rely on the support of MPs within his own Conservative party to continue as political leader of the United Kingdom.

Internal party rules dictate that if 54 MPs submit official letters of no confidence to a group of backbench leaders known as the 1922 committee, then a leadership election will begin – although Johnson will be allowed to fight to remain as party leader.

Johnson's admission may also impact on the work of London police, who were already looking into the rule-breaking prior to the Prime Minister's words in Parliament.