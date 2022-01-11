Boris Johnson Takes Serious Heat for Downing Street 'Bring Your Own Booze' Party During COVID Lockdown

A leaked email from the U.K. prime minister's office manager shows 100 members of the Downing Street staff were invited to a garden party at the height of the country's first COVID-19 lockdown

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew a wave of outrage from other lawmakers this week after an email from his staff was leaked showing 100 people were invited last year to a "bring-your-own-booze" party at his offices during the U.K.'s first COVID-19 lockdown.

The gathering — which was thrown at a time when people in England were restricted to meeting just one person in an outdoor setting — came to light on Monday, when ITV News published an internal message from Johnson's office manager, Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds.

"Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening," reads the email to Downing Street staff, according to the copy published by ITV. "Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

The network reported that around 40 members of the Downing Street staff gathered in the garden that evening for food and alcohol, joined by Johnson, 57, and his wife, Carrie, 33, who married in a surprise wedding in May 2021.

Less than an hour earlier, British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had appeared on TV and said that people in England could only "meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place provided that you stay two meters apart."

Johnson himself had only recently left the hospital after entering intensive care for several days in April 2020 with the virus. He has said he didn't do anything wrong.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Carrie Johnson and Boris Johnson | Credit: WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The revelation of the May 2020 party led to calls for Johnson to be questioned as part of an ongoing inquiry into allegations that at least eight other parties were held at Downing Street while the rest of the U.K. population was in lockdown to slow new infections amid the pandemic.

Headed by senior civil servant Sue Gray, the inquiry is expected to report in the next couple of weeks and was itself launched after ITV News aired footage of Downing Street staff laughing and joking about how to spin reports of another alleged party on December 19, 2020, during a mock press conference.

That led to the tearful resignation of Johnson's top adviser Allegra Stratton, a senior press aide who appeared in the video. Stratton apologized and said her comments in the leaked video "seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey."

She added that she would "regret the remarks for the rest of my days."

Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

On Tuesday the British Parliament also displayed its anger at Johnson after the opposition Labour Party was granted an Urgent Question about the ITV News report. (An Urgent Question happens when an important matter arises and a member of parliament believes that it requires an immediate answer from a government minister. If the speaker agrees, then the relevant minister has to come to parliament to explain what the government is doing on the issue.)

"My mum died of COVID in March 2020. She died alone in hospital while I sat in the car outside trying to be as close to her as I could," Labour lawmaker Afzal Khan said in the House of Commons. "Even burdened with our grief, my family obeyed the rules.

"Just three days after the Downing Street party we marked a solemn Eid, the first without my lovely mum," Khan said. "When asked by Sky News about the parties, the prime minister did little but smirk and laugh."

An emotional Jim Shannon, who represents Strangford in Northern Ireland, added that his mother-in-law also "died alone" because his family so closely followed Johnson's lockdown guidelines.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer, who is in self-isolation, accused Johnson of "lying to the British public" about the party.

"Not only did you know about the parties in Downing Street, you attended them," Starmer wrote in a Tuesday tweet. "Stop lying to the British public. It's time to finally come clean."

London police have now taken an interest in the alleged rule-breaking.

"The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office," a spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday.