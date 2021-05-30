U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Marries Carrie Symonds in Surprise Ceremony

The wedding took place at Westminster Cathedral in London with a small group of attendees who were invited last minute

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Johnson, 56, confirmed the marriage on Sunday in a statement to NBC News, NPR, and other news outlets.

"The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,'' said the spokesperson. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

According to The Sun, guests were invited to the ceremony last minute after Johnson and Symonds, 32, had previously sent out invitations for a July 2022 wedding.

For the ceremony, the cathedral went into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. and visitors were ushered out. 30 minutes later, Symonds, dressed in a long white dress with no veil, arrived in a limo and the wedding took place, The Sun reported.

Johnson announced in March 2020 that he was engaged to Symonds and expecting a child. A spokesperson for Johnson confirmed the news at the time, telling The Telegraph: "The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer."

The couple welcomed their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020 at a London hospital.

Symonds is a former communications director with the U.K.'s Conservative Party, which Johnson has been the leader of since mid-2019 when he took over as Britain's Prime Minister and helped push the country toward "Brexit."

Johnson finalized his divorce from Marina Wheeler, 56, in February 2020. The former couple was married for 25 years and had four children together before they announced their separation in September 2018, according to the BBC.