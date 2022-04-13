Boris Johnson Fined for U.K. Government Office Parties During COVID Lockdown

"It did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of a party at Downing Street during a COVID-19 lockdown

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fined for parties held in his Downing Street offices at the height of the country's COVID-19 lockdowns.

In a statement shared Tuesday, Johnson said he "received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police relating to an event in Downing Street on 19th June 2020," adding that he paid the fine "immediately" and issued an apology.

"In a spirit of openness and humility, I want to be completely clear about what happened on that date," he continued, noting the eight meetings he oversaw at Downing Street (a.k.a. Number 10) that day, which included a committee sit-down about a plan for COVID-19. Johnson, 57, added that he left Downing Street for several hours to visit a school in Hemel Hempstead.

"And amongst all these engagements, on a day that happened to be my birthday, there was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room shortly after 2pm, lasting for less than 10 minutes, during which people I work with kindly passed on their good wishes," he explained.

"And I have to say in all frankness, at the time, it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But of course the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation," Johnson added.

He said that he now "feel[s] an even greater sense of obligation to deliver on the priorities of the British people: strengthening our economy, creating jobs and opportunities, levelling up the whole United Kingdom, now, of course, ensuring that Putin fails in Ukraine, and easing the burden imposed on hard-working families caused by higher energy prices."

"I will take forward that task with due humility, but with maximum determination to fulfil my duty and do what is best for the country I serve," Johnson concluded.

Metropolitan Police in London said its "Operation Hillman" probe resulted in more than 50 fines amid investigations into parties held at government buildings in Downing Street and Whitehall, CNN reported.

Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, leaked emails from Johnson's office revealed that 100 members of the Downing Street staff were invited to a "bring your own booze" party at his offices in May 2020. At the time, the U.K. was under its first COVID-19 lockdown and people in London were only allowed to meet with one person at a time in an outdoor setting.

