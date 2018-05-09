U.K. Politician Boris Johnson Looks Eerily Like Donald Trump in Photo with Ivanka

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson is giving Alec Baldwin a run for his money.

Twitter users on Tuesday mistook — or at least jokingly mistook — Johnson for a Donald Trump impersonator after the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka retweeted a photo of herself with the UK politician.

With his black suit, slightly long maroon necktie and disheveled blonde hairdo, Johnson did appear to resemble Trump. The foreign secretary even flashed Trump’s trademark thumbs up in the photo with Ivanka.

Johnson captioned the side by side snapshots, “I had a fantastic afternoon in the White House yesterday, seeing the real spectrum of UK-US cooperation & discussing everything from the Syria crisis to the need for global women’s empowerment with @VPPence, @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner.”

Boris Johnson and Ivanka Trump Boris Johnson/Twitter

Donald Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Thank you Foreign Secretary @BorisJohnson. I enjoyed our discussion about our countries’ commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment in the developing world & the critical importance of STEM education in our nations’ schools. It was a pleasure spending time together. https://t.co/ltyfZ6yfRG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 8, 2018

I had a fantastic afternoon in the White House yesterday, seeing the real spectrum of UK-US cooperation & discussing everything from the Syria crisis to the need for global women's empowerment with @VP Pence, @IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner pic.twitter.com/rpRomS5Rmc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 8, 2018

With that, the jokes started pouring in on Twitter and continued into the following day.

this looks like ivanka posing with a trump impersonator 😹 pic.twitter.com/eB2iLUFJPr — darth™ (@darth) May 8, 2018

Counter: This IS Ivanka posing with a Trump impersonator. Boris desperately wants to be Donald. https://t.co/Mw2BEAsr0y — B.J. May (@bjmay) May 9, 2018

Now Trump just needs an Ivanka impersonator and everyone’s happy.. — Dave Gilchrist (@955Dave) May 8, 2018

Surprise! It's actually Trump posing with an Ivanka impersonator. — Bryce Anderson (@darth_schmoo) May 8, 2018

The original viral tweet from Twitter user @darth read simply: “This looks like ivanka posing with a trump impersonator.”

“#IvankaTrump posing with an #impersonator of her father’s. Some contend he might be #British #ForeignSecretary #BorisJohnson, but this is improbable,” said one tweeter.

“Now Trump just needs an Ivanka impersonator and everyone’s happy,” joked another.