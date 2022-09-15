Book Excerpt: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Suffered Health Woes More than We Knew — 'She Didn't Like Expressing Weakness'

When National Public Radio's Nina Totenberg has writer's block, she's rescued by a necklace of black and white beads bequeathed to her by a woman who, back in 1971, started out as a constitutional law tutor to the budding Supreme Court reporter and then — over shopping trips, dinner parties and venting about men — became a lifelong friend.

That friend was Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 at age 87.

"Ruth always had the right words. I put on her necklace and it helps get me out of my stupidness," Totenberg, 78, tells PEOPLE with a laugh.

The journalist's tender memoir of friendship with Ginsburg and other boldface-name Washingtonians like her fellow justice, Antonin Scalia, and the late Cokie Roberts of ABC News, Dinners With Ruth (excerpted below), reveals an RBG more vulnerable — and in chronic pain, from untreated shingles and years of aggressive cancer treatment — than she let on.

"She was generous with friendship but didn't like expressing weakness," Totenberg says of the 5-foot-1-inch giant of women's rights. "She was a darling, darling woman. I often think about her — and how much I miss her."

Courtesy Nina Totenberg

From DINNERS WITH RUTH: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg. Copyright © 2022 by Nina Totenberg. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

First connecting as reporter and source — "Ruth was one of my first translators of the finer points of law," Totenberg writes — the pair bonded over shopping together and being women "with our noses pressed against the glass" of male-dominated fields.

When she went [out], she wore mandarin silk jackets and flowing designer pants. It was the exact opposite of what professional women were advised to do — namely not to call attention to themselves. For that era, it was quite rebellious to dress as she did.

She rarely wore more than a touch of makeup. Her only noticeable bit of vanity came in the last years of her life when she donned thin crocheted gloves to hide the dark marks on her hands caused by her many chemotherapy treatments.

Totenberg (left) and Ginsburg at her family birthday party in 1995. Courtesy Nina Totenberg

Ginsburg and her husband Marty became regulars for dinner at Totenberg's home with her husband, Dr. David Reines, a trauma surgeon. After Ginsburg joined the Supreme Court in 1993, her hosts established boundaries.

We were always very firm with guests; nothing about cases before the Court. Once we did have a dinner guest start to ask Ruth about a case pending, and David and I jumped in: "That's against the house rules."

Ruth did not believe in small talk; she spoke only when she had something to say — although she loved good gossip, and she knew plenty. She didn't break confidences on her own Court, but if there was something happening on a lower circuit court, such as a big fight between two judges, she would say, in almost a whisper, "I hear they're at each other's throats."

Having already survived colon cancer, Ginsburg had "major, painful" surgery for pancreatic cancer in 2009. David became her medical confidant.

Ruth forced herself to sit up and began working on a speech. As for the pain, she just worked through it. Marty and their daughter Jane determined that Ruth would beat the disease. They found a study of some 300 people in a Scandinavian country where chemo helped prevent recurrences. Marty brought it to David, who told him the chemo course was incredibly potent and more likely to be fatal than the disease. Ruth had one treatment, but she was physically too petite to tolerate it. As David described it, "She was sicker than hell," and she vetoed having any more.

Ginsburg recovered, but by 2018 there was cancer in her lungs. The next year brought a recurrence of pancreatic cancer. By March 2020, as the world went into pandemic lockdown, Totenberg recognized a gradual "fade" in her friend.

Our house became her only refuge outside her apartment. Every Saturday, almost without fail, she came for dinner. We always pre-tested for COVID.

With her various health issues, she couldn't have butter, fats, sugar or meat. David prepared a medley of fish dishes, but Ruth's favorite was bouillabaisse. No matter how weak she might feel, she never came to dinner looking frumpy. She would wear long, flowing trousers, an elegant blouse with a large, warm shawl and jewelry that ranged in style between Santa Fe and New York. The one thing that never varied was the scrunchie in her hair.

She always walked up our front stairs, though by summer one of her female security guards [kept] an arm firmly around Ruth's waist.

After a brief hospitalization, Ginsburg was home that Sept. 11.

We brought her dinner that weekend. She said, "I thought I was going to die. But I came home." Then, in her soft, resolute voice, she added, "And I'm not going to die." She was sitting at the table in a beautiful bathrobe, a blue pattern on white. We brought David's bouillabaisse, and she kept falling asleep, still holding her fork in her hand. Jane would try to take the fork, and Ruth would say, "No, I want to finish my bouillabaisse." Finally I said to her, "Ruth, you're too tired. We'll save your bouillabaisse. You can have it tomorrow. Go to bed." Then David walked her upstairs.

That was the last time I saw her.