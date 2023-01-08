Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian Congress Building and Presidential Palace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the protests on Sunday, saying, "There is no precedent in the history of the country for what they did today. For that, they must be punished"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 8, 2023 07:33 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eraldo Peres/AP/Shutterstock (13702583aw) Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police as they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, . Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil Elections Protest, Brasilia, Brazil - 08 Jan 2023
Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP/Shutterstock

Nearly a week after the inauguration of new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers and stormed government buildings such as the presidential palace, congress building and supreme court, according to multiple media reports.

Bolsonaro's supporters were captured on video inside the congress building, appearing to destroy artwork, steal gifts from international delegations and setting up barricades with furniture to prevent Brazilian police from entering, per CNN.

The news network also reported that the congress building flooded when protesters tried to set fire to the carpet, triggering the sprinkler system.

An estimated 150 protesters have been arrested so far, per The Guardian.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13702647h) Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The crowd broke through the cordons of security forces and forced their way to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and some entered inside the legislative headquarters. Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brazil's capital, Brasilia - 08 Jan 2023
ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lula da Silva defeated far-right leader Bolsonaro in a run-off election in October and was inaugurated on Jan. 1. He returns to the role after a 12-year hiatus, having previously held the presidential office from 2003 to 2011.

Following the protests at the government sites on Sunday, Lula da Silva called the events "barbaric" and tweeted that those who took part would suffer consequences.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Whoever did this will be found and punished," President Lula da Silva tweeted, per NBC News. "Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country for what they did today. For that, they must be punished."

"They took advantage of the silence on Sunday, when we are still setting up the government, to do what they did," he added. "And you know that there are several speeches by the former president encouraging this. And this is also his responsibility and the parties that supported him."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eraldo Peres/AP/Shutterstock (13702583ar) Protester, supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, looks out from a shattered window of the Planalto Palace after he and many others stormed it, in Brasilia, Brazil, . Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil Elections Protest, Brasilia, Brazil - 08 Jan 2023
Eraldo Peres/AP/Shutterstock

U.S. President Joe Biden — who faced a similar situation with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's loss — tweeted his support for Lula da Silva.

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil," he said. "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

Related Articles
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference May 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy held news conference to fill questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Congratulates Kevin McCarthy After He Is Elected New House Speaker
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Narrowly Elected New House Speaker After 15 Contentious Rounds of Voting
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Conservative Activist and Trump Loyalist Accused of 'Groping' Herschel Walker's Male Staffer
Suzanne Malveaux
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party, in Kansas City, Mo. Two years after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the Capitol, Kunce, announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024
Marine Vet Announces Missouri Senate Campaign with Dig at Josh Hawley: 'Keep On Running'
U.S. Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is expected to approve its final report and vote on referring charges to the Justice Department.
Adam Kinzinger, House Republican Who Served on Jan. 6 Committee, Lands Job at CNN After Retiring
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
joe biden
Biden Honors 12 'Heroes' with Presidential Citizens Medal on Anniversary of Capitol Riots
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Capitol Police officers and lawmakers prepare for the arrival of an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol on February 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Sued by Fiancée of Brian Sicknick, Officer Who Died After Responding to Jan. 6 Riots
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Caught in Most Contentious House Speaker Election Since 1859 After Losing a Ninth Time
Quentin Williams
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams Killed While Driving Home from Governor's Inaugural Ball
Joe Biden
Biden Says Republican Infighting over House Speaker Is 'Embarrassing' and 'Not My Problem'
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Is Still Fighting to Be House Speaker as Deadlocked Election Drags into Third Day
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the NRDC “Night of Comedy” Benefit, honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, on June 7, 2022 at Neuehouse, Los Angeles, California (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC); House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) talks to members-elect in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on three separate Tuesday ballots, the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun at GOP House Speaker Fight, Compares It to 'Veep'
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an unveiling ceremony honoring former first lady Jacqueline Kenned
Jill Biden to Have 'Small Lesion' Removed from Right Eye in Outpatient Surgical Procedure
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race