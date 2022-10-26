Bob Woodward Says Letters Between Trump, Kim Jong-un Contained 'Fondnesses' That Teens Might Exchange

At least one of the letters from the North Korean dictator was reportedly among the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office

By
Published on October 26, 2022 12:38 PM
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump (left), Kim Jong Un. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

While Donald Trump has described his correspondence with Kim Jong-un as being akin to "love letters," Watergate journalist Bob Woodward says there was "nothing substantive" in the 27 letters sent from the North Korean dictator to the former president.

"They really are kind of the fondnesses that teenagers might exchange," Woodward said in an interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Tuesday night.

"If you read through them, you'd kind of laugh," Woodward said of the letters. "Because Kim is wooing Trump in a very unsophisticated way and says, 'Well, if we meet again, it will be out of a fantasy film.' Which, I guess, is the way Kim thought of it and maybe, to a certain extent, Trump did."

Woodward recently released audio recordings of more than a dozen interviews he conducted with Trump for his new book, The Trump Tapes.

Among those interviews is a conversation in which Trump shared the letters with Woodward, telling the journalist: "I want you to treat them with respect," and adding, "But don't say I gave them to you, okay?"

Trump's communications with Kim have been well known for years, as the former president often bragged about the "beautiful letters" sent from North Korea during his time in office.

But those letters have come back to haunt the former president in recent months, after archivists discovered they were not among the documents handed over by the Trump administration when it left Washington, D.C.

The National Archives and Records Administration then inquired about missing records, ultimately retrieving 15 boxes of documents (including at least one of the letters from Kim) that Trump had brought to his Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago a year after he left the presidency.

In later months, federal officials followed up with Trump — reportedly on a tip from an informant that some classified documents still remained at the Palm Beach club — and in August 2022, the FBI conducted a search of Mar-a-Lago, seeking additional classified materials from the former president's time in office.

That investigation remains ongoing, and Trump has denied mishandling classified documents, decrying the FBI search as "prosecutorial misconduct."

But Trump seemed to realize he should not have had Kim's letters in his possession after leaving the White House.

Trump often took pride in the letters to and from Kim during his time in office, even tweeting two — one from him and one from Kim — that further detailed what the North Korean leader reportedly described as "a special friendship" that had grown since a historic face-to-face meeting in Singapore in June 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The pair met in person for a second time on Feb. 28, 2019, in Vietnam, and a third time inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea on June 30 later that year. At their third meeting, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot into North Korea when he took 20 steps into the country, according to The New York Times.

In one rally, Trump said he and Kim "fell in love" after those meetings.

Related Articles
Presidential Residences
Donald Trump Had Boxes Moved at Mar-a-Lago After FBI Subpoena, Says Staffer
Police outside of Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, the day after the FBI searched Donald Trump's estate. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
National Archives Still Missing Several Records from Trump Administration, Officials Say
Presidential Residences
The FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Stemmed from an Informant: Report
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home Searched by FBI: 'The Mood Was Pure Shock'
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
Donald Trump
Trump Took 15 Boxes of Presidential Files to Mar-a-Lago — Reportedly Including Obama's Note to Him
donald trump
The Saga of Trump's White House Records: 'Top Secret' Files Stashed at Mar-a-Lago, Gaps in Jan. 6 Call Logs
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump Once Offered Kim Jong Un a Ride on Air Force One, Aide Says
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
Read the 'Love Letters' Donald Trump Traded with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un
Trump Says He Has 'Very Good Idea' About What's Going on with Kim Jong Un but 'Can't Talk About It'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Says He Declassified 'Everything' Before Mar-a-Lago Search: 'There Doesn't Have to be a Process'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Lawyer Told Trump to Return Classified Materials in 2021: Report
French President Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron Says He Has 'No Information' About 'President of France' Document Found at Mar-a-Lago
This undated image released by the US Department of Justice, shows a photo attached as evidence to a court filing by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, of documents allegedly seized at Mar-a-Lago spread over a carpet. - Documents at former US President Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into his potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in a court filing August 30, 2022. The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid this month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was triggered by a review of records he previously surrendered to authorities that contained top secret information
DOJ Releases Photo of Docs Seized at Mar-a-Lago, Suggests Records Were 'Concealed and Removed'
Presidential Residences
Dozens of Empty Folders with 'Classified' Labels Were Found During Mar-a-Lago Search, Unsealed Doc Shows
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
'Special Master' Appointed to Review Docs Taken During FBI's Search of Mar-a-Lago