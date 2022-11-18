Black Mayors Will Lead 4 Largest Cities in America Following Historic Midterm Wins

For the first time in U.S. history, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston will all have Black mayors, following Karen Bass' recent victory in the City of Angels

By
Published on November 18, 2022 03:35 PM
Sylvester Turner, Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, Karen Bass, Four Black Mayors Now Lead Nation's Four-Largest Cities
Sylvester Turner, Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, Karen Bass. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty, Barry Brecheisen/Getty, Shahar Azran/Getty, Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

When Rep. Karen Bass takes office as the new mayor of Los Angeles next month, the country's four largest cities will all have Black leaders.

The former state assemblywoman and current U.S. congresswoman, who narrowly defeated real estate mogul Rick Caruso in the city's mayoral election, will join a historic group that includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston — are each led by an African-American mayor," the African American Mayors Association said in a statement Thursday, per CNN.

Adams, a retired New York City Police Department captain, was sworn in earlier this year, while Lightfoot is running for reelection. Turner, who has been mayor of the largest city in Texas since 2016, is term-limited and will not be able to seek reelection in 2023.

"When you have the top four cities at the table, with the administration, I think that the conversation is definitely going to land where it needs to be," Phyllis Dickerson, CEO of the African American Mayors Association, told CNN.

LA Mayor Election Results Karen Bass
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty

Black women are continuing to make strides attaining top civic posts across the country, with nine women set to serve as mayors of the nation's largest 100 cities, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

In addition to Lightfoot, Bass and Pamela Goynes-Brown, who was elected mayor of North Las Vegas, the female mayors include Vi Alexander Lyles in Charlotte, North Carolina; London Breed in San Francisco; Muriel Bowser in Washington, D.C.; LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans; Tishaura Jones in St. Louis, Missouri; and Elaine O'Neal in Durham, North Carolina.

As Bass is set to take office, her wide-ranging goals for the city include making it more affordable for working families, and working to "solve homelessness" and "prevent and respond urgently to crime," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The latter issue personally affected Bass when her Baldwin Vista home was burglarized earlier this fall. Two guns she had for protection were stolen from a lockbox in September, per the Times.

Two men were later charged with felonies in connection to the crime.

Related Articles
LA Mayor Election Results Karen Bass, Rick Caruso
Rep. Karen Bass Wins Heated Los Angeles Mayoral Race Against Billionaire Businessman Rick Caruso
Democrat Wes Moore speaks to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Following Historic U.S. Governor Races in 2022, There Are a Few Long-Overdue Firsts Yet to Pan Out
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Films Her Latest in L.A., Plus the Halloween Ends Premiere, Kristin Davis and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Gets Filming in N.Y.C., Plus Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Michelle Yeoh and More
Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Say They're Ready to Be Joe Biden's Vice President Pick
Kamala, Warren & More: The Notable Names Joe Biden Has Considered to Be His Running Mate
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift Performs in Nashville, Plus Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, the Bros Premiere and More
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Visits Jimmy Fallon, Plus Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and More
Drake
Drake Dresses Up in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and More