Billy Joel Says He's 'So Proud' of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Coronavirus Pandemic Efforts

Billy Joel is applauding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Sunday, the “Piano Man” singer and his wife Alexis Roderick shared a joint statement on his Instagram page in support of Cuomo, 62, who is the godfather of the couple’s daughters Della Rose, 4, and Remy Anne, 2.

After telling their followers that they are “doing well,” Joel, 70, and Roderick, 39, praised Cuomo for his leadership throughout the global pandemic.

“We are so proud of Governor Cuomo, he is family to us,” the couple wrote. “He is the Godfather of our daughters, Della and Remy, and we chose him knowing what a strong and steady presence he would be in their lives.”

“He was the first person at the hospital when Della was born and has never missed a birthday, Christmas or any special moment. No matter how busy he is, he’s always there,” they added.

“This is far worse than anyone could’ve imagined, especially in New York State, demonstrating authority and compassion, he is such a dedicated man,” Joel and Roderick said. “We are not at all surprised by his leadership during such a chaotic time and we are so proud of him. We’re lucky to call him ‘The Godfather,’ his favorite title, and our friend.”

Cuomo has been close friends with Joel for many years and even conducted the longtime singer’s wedding ceremony to Roderick on July 4, 2015, at his estate in Long Island.

The New York Governor also made an appearance during Joel’s 70th birthday extravaganza at Madison Square Garden in May 2019 with his daughter Cara, 25, to wish Joel a happy birthday.

Cuomo has been praised by many for his efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, he announced that all New York state residents are required to “stay at home” unless absolutely necessary.

Under the new order, 100 percent of non-essential workers are now to be at home except for trips to get groceries, medications and other needed items, and must stay six feet apart from each other. Residents are allowed to go outside for walks and exercise, but only if they are solo.

New York currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with at least 15,168 as of Monday morning, March 23, and 122 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

