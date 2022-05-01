Billy Eichner Thanks Joe Biden for 'Very Unexpected Shout Out' at White House Correspondents' Dinner

"WAIT maybe this means Biden wants me to take over for JEN PSAKI?!?!" Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter after President Joe Biden mentioned him at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Billy Eichner recently found himself as material in another comedian's standup.

The Emmy Award nominee, 43, thanked President Joe Biden for giving him and his show Billy on the Street an "unexpected" shoutout during his speech at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Last night President Biden gave me this very unexpected shout out during the White House Correspondents dinner, which is a very, very crazy thing to happen," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the moment. "Thanks for the mention, @POTUS! Can't wait for you to see BROS!!!"

Biden was in good company at the (usually) annual dinner, taking the stage after Eichner and James Corden. "And it's tough to follow pros like James and Billy Eichner. Billy, where are you again? Do you — where is he?" he said.



"Well, Billy, you're famous for interviewing — your interviewing skills. Billy, you sure know what you're doing, pal. You know it — you know it well," Biden continued. "And you should — I think you should host Meet the Press. Maybe they'll start to watch it again."

Eichner got in on the joke with a followup tweet, in which he tagged Meet the Press host Chuck Todd. "I'm coming for you, @chucktodd!!!" he wrote.

The American Horror Story star also put himself in the running to be the next White House press secretary. "WAIT maybe this means Biden wants me to take over for JEN PSAKI?!?!" Eichner wrote.

"At the risk of being sentimental AF, my dad was a Korean War veteran and a very patriotic guy and nothing would've made him happier than this," the comedian shared in another tweet.

