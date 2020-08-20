"Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out," the singer about the Nov. 3 election ahead of her DNC performance on Wednesday

Billie Eilish Says Trump Is 'Destroying Our Country and Everything We Care About' in DNC Remarks

Billie Eilish is taking control of her future.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old Grammy winner performed her latest single, "My Future," during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention broadcast. Before the emotional live performance, however, Eilish made a plea to fans, urging them to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess," she began her message to viewers. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them; leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

"And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values," Eilish continued. "It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden."

The "Bad Guy" singer concluded her address by calling on everyone to register to vote and cast their ballot.

"Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out," she said. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote."

In December, Eilish opened up to the Los Angeles Times about voting in her first election, and why she's "worried" about the outcome of the presidential race. The artist said she is "going to do all my research" to be informed by Election Day.

“I’m pretty worried about [2020],” she said at the time. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

In a message to fans on social media back in March, Eilish spoke on the importance of voting, especially for young people.

“Like a lot of you, I’m going to be voting for the first time – and so are you. You’ve got to make sure you’re registered to vote already, pre-registered to vote, whatever it is.” she said, partnering with HeadCount.org to register voters. "... Do it."

Aside from Eilish, a number of other A-listers were enlisted to perform at the four-day DNC, which concludes Thursday night. John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter and more gave powerful performances during the broadcast.