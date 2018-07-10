Wife of New White House Aide Tweeted About the N-Word and Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy Theories

The wife of President Donald Trump‘s new White House deputy chief of staff for communications is under fire for her reported history of making racist and transphobic statements and spreading conspiracy theories on social media.

Darla Shine’s Twitter account, @darlashine, was quickly deleted after the White House announced on Thursday that her husband, Bill Shine, was joining the Trump administration.

But the website Mediaite took screenshots of some of her social media comments, which reportedly included complaints about not being able to say the N-word, an insult against transgender women, and debunked claims that vaccines cause autism, among other incendiary statements.

Darla and Bill Shine Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mediaite reporter Caleb Ecarma shared screenshots of some of the tweets.

In one, Shine, a former television producer and author of the book Happy Housewives, about the joys of being a stay-at-home mom, reportedly claimed that autism disproportionately affects “black boys.”

She also claimed that the “biggest national security threat is autism!” and made at least a dozen other references to discredited information about the danger of vaccines, The Washington Post reported.

NEW, by me: The wife of White House communications chief Bill Shine spread conspiracy theories about "black boys," shared racist memes and complained about not being able to say the N-word https://t.co/BUs9RQ1i7A — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) July 6, 2018

also, Darla Shine is insanely mad because she can't say the N-word https://t.co/BUs9RQ1i7A pic.twitter.com/bELM7MoJkr — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) July 6, 2018

Shine also reportedly wrote a series of tweets questioning why white people would be considered racist for using the N-word while black people would not. “Blacks stop using the N word!” she exclaimed at one point, according to Ecarma.

And according to the Huffington Post, Shine criticized transgender women in a Facebook comment saying, “It seems to be more in style to be transgender that not [sic]. Manmade vagina is still not as good as the real thing!”

The Huffington Post also reported that Shine has repeatedly lashed out at women, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, who have accused Fox News officials of sexual harassment.

Her husband has been accused of turning a blind eye to allegations of harassment and discrimination against female employees at the network.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post and Mediaite.