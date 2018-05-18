Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Asked — Twice — If 'There Was a Difference Between' HPV and HIV

Past conversations between Bill Gates and President Donald Trump are now being revealed.

In a video obtained by MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, the Microsoft founder says that on two separate occasions — once at the Trump Tower in December 2016 and another time in March 2017 at the White House — Trump wanted to know if the Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) were the same thing.

“Both times, he wanted to know if there was a difference between HPV and HIV,” Gates, 62, said in the clip that aired on Thursday.

“So I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other,” added the tech mogul and philanthropist.

Exclusive footage obtained by All In… Bill Gates dishes on his meetings with Donald Trump. More tonight at 8PM ET. #inners pic.twitter.com/Zoehj1WTfk — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 17, 2018

According to Health, the Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) can be sexually transmitted and “infections are very common” with “relatively few people [having] lasting health effects.”

Meanwhile, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is “most commonly” transmitted sexually along with the use of needles or syringes, according to the CDC. There is currently no cure for HIV, which “weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection,” but “with proper medical care, [it] can be controlled,” states the agency.

Never before seen footage obtained exclusively by All In shows Bill Gates discussing meetings with Donald Trump #inners pic.twitter.com/GouJwYKghi — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 18, 2018

In addition to the question about HIV and HPV, Gates said that in both of those meetings Trump also wanted to know more about vaccines.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“In both of those two meetings, he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill effects of vaccines,” recalled Gates, who also revealed he once “avoided” Trump when the two were in the same place during the election.

Continued The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder: “I said, ‘No, that’s a dead end. That would be a bad thing. Don’t do that.'”

Bill Gates and Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty; Mark Wilson/Getty

In February, Bill and his wife, Melinda, shared with PEOPLE the reason why they were giving away billions to better the planet.

“We’ve put a lot of time into it,” Bill previously told PEOPLE, adding, “Talking about what things we’ve gotten excited about that we want to share. What’s gone well and what’s gone poorly.”

RELATED: Bill and Melinda Gates on Giving Away 41.3 Billion Dollars—and How They Unwind with This Is Us

Gates hired over 1,400 employees and spent $40.3 billion to tackle some of the hardest-to-solve problems—like healthcare, poverty and education—in both developing countries and in the States.

The day-to-day work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, traveling the globe on fact-finding trips, meeting with scientists and policymakers, has left the couple bullish on the future. “The human condition, by all key measures, has improved dramatically,” Bill said. “People are living longer and less children are dying; the death rate for children under five has been cut in half over the last 15 years.”