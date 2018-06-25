George H.W. Bush knows how to make a visitor feel welcome.

The former president, 94, was paid a visit by fellow former president Bill Clinton, 71, on Monday. The two were photographed during the sweet moment in which Bush showed off his blue and black socks that had Clinton’s face on them.

“Special visit today with a great friend — and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion,” Bush tweeted.

Clinton’s visit wasn’t the only thing Bush was happy about.

Bush also welcomed a service dog into his family, sharing a photo of himself and Clinton smiling as the specially-trained Labrador named Sully sat by the Democrat’s feet.

“A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, “Sully,” a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans,” Bush tweeted.

This isn’t the first time the Bush has flashed some of his more colorful socks.

In May, Bush sported yellow Hamilton socks with black stars to commemorate finally getting to watch the hit Broadway musical.

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical,” Bush wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “properly attired in Hamilton socks while being “surrounded by family and friends.”

“Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” he added, after praising the production’s “epic story and performance.”

While he never got to enjoy the musical with his late wife Barbara Bush, he did attend with relatives.

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath added that Bush loved “every minute of the three-hour show”.

McGrath previously told PEOPLE that before the former first lady died, she and her husband of 73 years had been looking forward to seeing the show together during the touring production of Hamilton’s Houston run.

Since his wife’s death in April, Bush has been in and out of hospitals for a myriad of health issues.

In early June, he was discharged from a hospital in Main after receiving treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was also hospitalized almost immediately after his wife’s death in late April for “an infection that spread to his blood,” McGrath said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” it continued.