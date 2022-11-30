Bill Clinton Tests Positive for COVID and Has Mild Symptoms: 'Keeping Busy at Home'

Bill Clinton has come down with COVID-19 but is "doing fine overall," according to a tweet he posted Wednesday.

"I've tested positive for Covid. I've had mild symptoms, but I'm doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home," 76-year-old Clinton wrote in the post. "I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months."

Clinton's COVID diagnosis comes just over a year after the former president was released from the hospital after several days following treatment for a non-COVID-related infection.

Last October, Clinton was in California to conduct Clinton Foundation business when he felt "fatigued" and headed to the hospital, a source previously told PEOPLE.

There, he was diagnosed with a urological infection, which morphed into a broader infection, and led him to be under doctors' care at UCI Medical Center. "He's up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff," the source later said of Clinton's status.

Clinton's wife, Sec. Hillary Clinton, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine," the former first lady and secretary of state, 75, wrote on Twitter that month. "I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

"Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear," she added in a follow-up tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Both of the Clintons were among the presidents and first ladies to appear in an ad urging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021.

In December 2020, former President Clinton said he would volunteer to take the vaccine publicly in order to prove its safety to the American public.

"President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same," Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.