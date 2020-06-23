Bill Clinton Remembers Steve Bing Following the Film Producer's Death at 55: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Bill Clinton is paying tribute to Steve Bing, one day after the wealthy financier and film producer died at the age of 55.

“I loved Steve Bing very much,” the former president, 73, wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”

Bing, who often contributed money to political causes, gave at least $10 million to Clinton’s foundation and reportedly paid for the plane used by the former president to rescue American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee from North Korea in 2009, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Authorities are investigating Bing's death after he was found at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday, according to Deadline.

A Los Angeles County Coroner spokesperson previously told PEOPLE a man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 p.m. in a reported suicide although a final determination for a cause of death and identification of the deceased was pending.

Bing wrote the script for 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and is credited as a producer on films such as Get Carter and Every Breath. He was also a financier on The Polar Express, Beowulf and Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Stone concert film Shine a Light.

Bing’s ex Elizabeth Hurley posted a tribute to him on Instagram Monday and shared a gallery of sweet photos of herself smiling alongside Bing. Hurley had a son, Damien, with Bing, though he contested her paternity claims at the time.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote. "Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

"In the past year we had become close again," continued Hurley. "We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages ❤️."