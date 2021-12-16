Bill Clinton Shares Secrets of North Korea Talks in New MasterClass, Reacts to FX 'Impeachment' Series 

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The former president previews for PEOPLE his new online course in inclusive leadership and admits it "saddens" him that Donald Trump does not fit in with the ex-presidents club

Clinton, 75, previewed President Bill Clinton Teaches Inclusive Leadership — launching today on MasterClass (with an exclusive excerpt for people.com readers below) — in an interview with PEOPLE, saying he was a MasterClass student himself. "I was always intrigued by how well they were done and the insight I got from listening to other instructors. I thought, well, I have the time, I think I'll do it."

The online course takes subscribers behind the scenes of pivotal moments of his life and presidency—with unvarnished and sometimes hilarious candor—to extract lessons on mediating conflict, developing persuasive speeches and working with opponents despite deep disagreements.

"I felt like it might be the last chance I would get to tell people why I believe that inclusive tribalism is better than divisive tribalism," Clinton tells PEOPLE.

"We know it works better to get diverse people together, listen to all of them, and then try to do something that will be empowering to people, that will make life better, that'll make the future better. But we are living in a time when, in the political world, division and subtraction seem to work better. It's not in fashion today, but we have to keep reaching out."

In one class, Clinton describes in detail the strategy behind his 2009 trip to North Korea to negotiate, as a private citizen, the release of two American journalists imprisoned by then-leader Kim Jong Il's dictatorial regime.

"The real trick was for me to get the young women out of there without giving [the North Koreans] something substantive," Clinton explains, going on to share his private conversation with Kim over dinner, and how Clinton and his team practiced in the mirror being expressionless for photos with Kim.

Then there was the now-deceased dictator's attempt to trick Clinton into appearing in a propaganda film.

"I almost choked," Clinton recalls.

"He said, 'We have 40,000 North Koreans in native dress in a stadium nearby and they want to welcome you properly and dance for you. It would be all over television, all across Asia and the United States. … There were 40,000 people out there waiting for me. [Kim] knew I would be appalled at dissing them, but I couldn't do it."

"It saddens me that, basically, [Trump's] main messaging is contrary to working together. It's about him and what he wants and nothing else. And it's about momentary political benefits …based on his divisive argument about how the world works. So, yeah, I'm sorry about that."

PEOPLE asked if Clinton wanted to offer a rebuttal to Gen Z watchers who were maybe getting their first introduction to his 1993-2000 presidency from the TV dramatization of his affair with Lewinsky when she was a White House intern and his subsequent impeachment.

"Well," Clinton replied, "first I would want them to know that was a tiny part of my presidency and that I regretted what I'd done wrong, and I apologize to everybody involved, and the American people agreed that I should go on by an overwhelming majority."

He went on to list the accomplishments of his two terms in office, starting with "creating the first period in 50 years where there was broadly shared prosperity … where we had 18-percent income growth growing the economy … led by African-American families at 32 percent and Latino families at 24 percent."

Then there was ending the war in Bosnia, prevailing in Kosovo, progress in Middle East peace—and "we found a way to cooperate with Russia." Clinton said.