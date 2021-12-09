The former Democrat president, previewing his upcoming MasterClass on leadership for PEOPLE, is feeling nostalgic — for a time when opponents could still work together in politics — ahead of his former rival's funeral Friday

Bill Clinton Remembers Bob Dole Fondly, Rues That Reaching Across Political Lines is 'Not In Fashion Today'

As the late Bob Dole lay in state at the United States Capitol on Thursday, former President Bill Clinton is remembering his 1996 presidential campaign opponent with fondness—and nostalgia.

"In the next day, I'm going to Bob Dole's funeral. He ran against me for president and we fought about a lot of things," Clinton told PEOPLE in an interview previewing his new MasterClass series on leadership that launches Dec. 16.

"But I respected him. I respected the life he lived, the sacrifices he's made. I gave him the Medal of Freedom after the election because I think we have to keep reaching out. And it's just not in fashion today, but that's what I think works better."

Dole, a native Kansan and Army veteran who was gravely wounded in World War II, died Dec. 5 at the age of 98. His flag-draped casket was placed Thursday at the center of the Capitol rotunda, where President Joe Biden eulogized his former Senate colleague ahead of a Friday funeral at Washington's National Cathedral.

Dole was Senate Majority Leader during Clinton's first term in the White House and then the Republican presidential nominee when Clinton ran for reelection.

The respect and admiration were mutual, Dole's longtime speechwriter Richard Norton Smith says. "Bob Dole like Clinton, said he was a 'lovable rogue.' He also respected Clinton, his pragmatism, and recognized Clinton's communication skills.

"I think if Bob Dole and Bill Clinton had been allowed just to get in a room by themselves, a whole host of budgetary and entitlement issues would've been addressed long before now," Smith said.

Clinton, speaking by Zoom from his home in Chappaqua, N.Y., reflected on those years he was stuck with a Republican-controlled Congress.

"What I tried to do was to bring people together, to listen to people, to work with the people who were trying to run me out of town. I still kept working with them and still kept looking for ways to build things," Clinton said.

"We know it works better to get diverse people together, listen to all of them and then try to do something that will be empowering to people, that will make life better, that'll make the future better."

With reporting by Diane Herbst.