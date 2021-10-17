"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," says University of California Irvine Medical Center's Dr. Alpesh N. Amin

Bill Clinton Released from the Hospital After Treatment for Infection: 'We Will Continue to Monitor'

Former President Bill Clinton, standing with his wife, Hillary, was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center Sunday morning, six days after he was admitted and treated for a urological and blood infection, Orange, California on October 17, 2021.

Bill Clinton has been released from the hospital after several days following treatment for a non-COVID-related infection.

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the former president, 75, released a statement from University of California Irvine Medical Center's Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, who had overseen the team of doctors that treated Clinton.

"President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today," Amin wrote in a statement was shared by Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña. "His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics."

"On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine's Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," the statement concluded.

bill clinton

Ureña previously shared that Clinton was on the mend and preparing for a Sunday discharge in a statement he shared online Saturday.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Ureña wrote previously.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching football. He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family," the prior statement continued. "He's looking forward to getting home very soon."

That message followed Friday's health update from Ureña, who shared that "all health indicators are trending in the right direction, including [Clinton's] white blood count which has decreased significantly."

Clinton was in California to conduct Clinton Foundation business when he felt "fatigued" and headed to the hospital, a source previously told PEOPLE.

There, he was diagnosed with a urological infection, which morphed into a broader infection, and had been under doctors' care at UCI Medical Center since Tuesday, according to the source. "He's up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff," the source later said of Clinton's status.

His wife Hilary Clinton was seen visiting her husband's bedside earlier this week as well. Photos and video of the former first lady showed her exiting UCI Medical Center late Thursday.