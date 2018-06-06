Bill Clinton Calls Recent Monica Lewinsky Comments Not His 'Finest Hour': 'I Was Mad at Me'

Former President Bill Clinton wasn’t happy with his controversial appearance on NBC’s Today, either.

The 71-year-old politician visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday for the latest stop on his book promo tour with The President Is Missing co-author James Patterson, and admitted that he was mad at himself over comments he made on Today regarding Monica Lewinsky and the #MeToo era.

Clinton has come under fire for the chat, which aired on Monday, during which he admitted that he had never apologized directly to the former White House intern for the scandal that ensued after their headline-making affair — nor did he feel he owed her a personal apology.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; SEAN GALLUP/POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Clinton claimed that the aired portion of the interview had been edited. “When I saw the interview…they had to distill it and it looked like it said I didn’t apologize and had no intention to,” Clinton told Colbert. “And I was mad at me!”

“Here is what I want to say: it wasn’t my finest hour,” he continued. “But the important thing is, that was a very painful thing that happened 20 years ago and I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American people. I meant it then, I meant it now. I’ve had to live with the consequences every day since.”

He added: “I still believe this #MeToo movement is long overdue, necessary, and should be supported.”

On Wednesday, Today released the full, 22-minute interview with Clinton and Patterson. On Wednesday morning, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie addressed the former president’s latest remarks while chatting with interviewer Craig Melvin, saying, “That must be a little bit surreal for you to hear the former President talking about you [Melvin], but I think the tape speaks for itself. You of course did not assert that he never apologized, you asked whether he apologized.”

TONIGHT: Stephen offers @BillClinton the opportunity for a do-over regarding a question he was asked in an interview earlier this week. #LSSC #BillClinton pic.twitter.com/vgHSWOpY6N — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2018

Lewinsky, now 44, was 22 when she began her affair with Clinton.

She was immediately thrust into the spotlight once their relationship was made public, the scandal dominating the news cycle for years while a high-profile investigation and the president’s impeachment followed suit. Lewinsky has said the experience was “a living hell” and led to her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Asked if he would have handled the situation differently in light of the #MeToo movement and recent criticism that he should have resigned rather than fight his 1998 impeachment, Clinton told Today‘s Melvin that he wouldn’t have because he would have been exonerated by the truth.

“But you didn’t apologize to her [Lewinsky]?” –@craigmelvin “I have not talked to her.” –Bill Clinton “Do you feel that you owe her an apology?” –Melvin “No. I have never talked to her, but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.” -Clinton pic.twitter.com/dVAb0OycIa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

“A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work. I think partly because they’re frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office and his voters don’t seem to care,” he said on Today. “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution.”

The 42nd president also said that he apologized for what happened publicly, explaining: “I apologized to everybody in the world. … I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

RELATED VIDEO: Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Authorities on Rape Charges

In a Vanity Fair essay published in February of this year, Lewinsky noted that since the dawn of the #MeToo era, her experience is finally being viewed through a different lens.

“Until recently (thank you, Harvey Weinstein), historians hadn’t really had the perspective to fully process and acknowledge that year of shame and spectacle,” she wrote in Vanity Fair, adding that even though what occurred between herself and Clinton wasn’t sexual assault, “we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power.”

She also wrote, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”